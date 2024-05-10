Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Thinks She Was “Born to Breed”

Jennifer Garner is living a fruitful life.
In fact, the 13 Going on 30 star, who is mom to kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 with ex Ben Affleck, recently shared why she feels she lucked out with her reproductive health.
"I had great pregnancies," she explained on a May 8 episode of the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast. "I've been pregnant three times in my life. I have three kids. I'm so lucky."
And when it came to planning out her family, Jennifer shared that it was fairly seamless.
"All of them were on purpose, I should say," she added. "And combined, I probably tried for four or five months."
In fact, the 51-year-old even expressed confidence that she could have a fourth child if she so desired.
"Oh my gosh. I'm 52 next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now," she joked. "I was born to breed, for sure—big hips."
Though Jennifer was only joking about adding another baby to her brood, she gushed about life with her family and even shared her hopes for Mother's Day this year.
"I have one ask, and it is that when my kids were really little, on some Mother's Day, they all sat on my lap one after the other all at once for a picture," she recalled. "And I want that picture every year, even though it's ridiculous at this point. They're so big. But I make them take it and they are just like, 'Mom.' But that's my ask."
Indeed, Jennifer's kids are growing up. After all, her and Ben's eldest is heading off to college in the fall. And while they haven't shared where Violet will be going yet, the Alias alum did share how prep was going earlier this year.
"The excitement and stress go hand-in-hand," she revealed on Live! With Kelly and Mark last fall. "She's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge. She's a self starter."