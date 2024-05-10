Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Thinks She Was “Born to Breed”

Watch : ‘13 Going on 30’: Flashback to Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s Interviews From 2004!

Jennifer Garner is living a fruitful life.

In fact, the 13 Going on 30 star, who is mom to kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 with ex Ben Affleck, recently shared why she feels she lucked out with her reproductive health.

"I had great pregnancies," she explained on a May 8 episode of the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast. "I've been pregnant three times in my life. I have three kids. I'm so lucky."

And when it came to planning out her family, Jennifer shared that it was fairly seamless.

"All of them were on purpose, I should say," she added. "And combined, I probably tried for four or five months."

In fact, the 51-year-old even expressed confidence that she could have a fourth child if she so desired.

"Oh my gosh. I'm 52 next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now," she joked. "I was born to breed, for sure—big hips."