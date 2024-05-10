Oprah Winfrey Shares Biggest Regret After Being "Steadfast Participant" in Diet Culture

Oprah Winfrey has a confession to make.
The TV mogul is taking responsibility for her past efforts to promote unhealthy diets for weight loss.
"I want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture," Oprah told the audience at the Making The Shift: A New Way to Think About Weight virtual event that streamed on YouTube May 9, in partnership with WeightWatchers. "I've been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I've been working in television."
The Oprah Winfrey Show host then recalled a controversial moments from a 1988 episode of her talk program that saw her bringing out a wagon containing 67 pounds of animal fat to showcase how much weight she had lost on a liquid diet.
"I've shared how that famous wagon of fat moment on the Oprah show is one of my biggest regrets," the 70-year-old admitted. "It sent a message that starving yourself with a liquid diet set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody could uphold."
And she reflected on how difficult it has been to struggle with her weight in the public eye.
"That wagon of fat moment was set into motion after years and years of thinking that my struggle with my weight was my fault," Oprah continued. "And it has taken me even up until last week to process the shame that I felt privately, as my very public Yo-Yo diet moments became a national joke."
The TV personality appeared at the event five months after she revealed in December that she was using a weight loss medication, without naming it. At the same time, WeightWatchers began selling a new membership plan for members taking weight loss medications—including type 2 drugs like such as Ozempic that have grown in popularity for weight loss, especially among celebrities, has grown in recent years.
The event also came a few months after Oprah announced she had left the WeightWatchers board of directors after nearly a decade, and donated the 10 percent stake she owned in the group to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. She said her project An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, released in March, played a part in her decision.
"I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted," Oprah, who noted she was still going to collaborate with the company on projects, explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. "I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest."
