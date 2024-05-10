Oprah Winfrey Shares Biggest Regret After Being "Steadfast Participant" in Diet Culture

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Addresses Her Use of Weight Loss Drugs & Decades of Shaming

Oprah Winfrey has a confession to make.

The TV mogul is taking responsibility for her past efforts to promote unhealthy diets for weight loss.

"I want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture," Oprah told the audience at the Making The Shift: A New Way to Think About Weight virtual event that streamed on YouTube May 9, in partnership with WeightWatchers. "I've been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I've been working in television."

The Oprah Winfrey Show host then recalled a controversial moments from a 1988 episode of her talk program that saw her bringing out a wagon containing 67 pounds of animal fat to showcase how much weight she had lost on a liquid diet.

"I've shared how that famous wagon of fat moment on the Oprah show is one of my biggest regrets," the 70-year-old admitted. "It sent a message that starving yourself with a liquid diet set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody could uphold."