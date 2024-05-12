Lindsay Lohan, Suki Waterhouse, Ashley Olsen and More Celebrating Their First Mother's Day in 2024

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Reveals Plans For Baby No. 2!

Lindsay Lohan is acting for two these days.

"I want to do things that my son can see," the 37-year-old told E! News of her inclination toward making family-friendly fare since welcoming son Luai with husband Bader Shamas last July. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."

Well, a Freaky Friday sequel will certainly inspire a lot of people... However, we digress.

Lohan isn't alone in the everything-has-changed arena, the first-time celebrity mom club having grown over the past year to include Maria Menounos, Suki Waterhouse, Ashley Olsen and many more.

Each woman's story of going from A to Baby is different, and they'll all handle parenting in the public eye in their own way (the public will likely never see it, but next-generation Olsen baby fashion is surely perfection), but what they have in common is the incomparable feeling of having this tiny new human in their lives.