Lindsay Lohan, Suki Waterhouse, Ashley Olsen and More Celebrating Their First Mother's Day in 2024

Lindsay Lohan is acting for two these days.
"I want to do things that my son can see," the 37-year-old told E! News of her inclination toward making family-friendly fare since welcoming son Luai with husband Bader Shamas last July. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."
Well, a Freaky Friday sequel will certainly inspire a lot of people... However, we digress.
Lohan isn't alone in the everything-has-changed arena, the first-time celebrity mom club having grown over the past year to include Maria Menounos, Suki Waterhouse, Ashley Olsen and many more.
Each woman's story of going from A to Baby is different, and they'll all handle parenting in the public eye in their own way (the public will likely never see it, but next-generation Olsen baby fashion is surely perfection), but what they have in common is the incomparable feeling of having this tiny new human in their lives.
Erin Andrews and husband Jarret Stoll welcomed now-10-month-old son Mack via surrogate after a fraught 10-year fertility journey, and it took a minute before she could even wrap her head around the blissful portion of the proceedings.
"Now it's like we've almost had a breath to think about all this," the Fox Sports broadcaster told E! News in March. "I think now I'm starting to understand what a gift he is."
Again, to every new mom her own individual road, but they've all led to this milestone. While it would be unwieldy to try to take each one of them to brunch, you can keep reading and toast all the celebrity moms celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2024: