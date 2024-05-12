NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Lindsay Lohan, Suki Waterhouse, Ashley Olsen and More Celebrating Their First Mother's Day in 2024

See all the new celebrity moms marking their first Mother's Day on May 12, from Lindsay Lohan and Ashley Olsen to Maria Menounos and Erin Andrews.

Lindsay Lohan is acting for two these days.

"I want to do things that my son can see," the 37-year-old told E! News of her inclination toward making family-friendly fare since welcoming son Luai with husband Bader Shamas last July. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."

Well, a Freaky Friday sequel will certainly inspire a lot of people... However, we digress.

Lohan isn't alone in the everything-has-changed arena, the first-time celebrity mom club having grown over the past year to include Maria Menounos, Suki Waterhouse, Ashley Olsen and many more.

Each woman's story of going from A to Baby is different, and they'll all handle parenting in the public eye in their own way (the public will likely never see it, but next-generation Olsen baby fashion is surely perfection), but what they have in common is the incomparable feeling of having this tiny new human in their lives. 

Erin Andrews and husband Jarret Stoll welcomed now-10-month-old son Mack via surrogate after a fraught 10-year fertility journey, and it took a minute before she could even wrap her head around the blissful portion of the proceedings.

"Now it's like we've almost had a breath to think about all this," the Fox Sports broadcaster told E! News in March. "I think now I'm starting to understand what a gift he is."

Again, to every new mom her own individual road, but they've all led to this milestone. While it would be unwieldy to try to take each one of them to brunch, you can keep reading and toast all the celebrity moms celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2024:

Instagram

Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls star gave birth to her first child—a boy named Luai—with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023 and is ready to celebrate being a cool mom, captioning a May 8 Instagram post, "After a busy few months with work, it’s great to be back home in time for my first Mother’s Day!" 

Instagram

Giannina Gibelli

The Love is Blind alum and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann announced their son Heath Orion Horstmann was born on March 29, 2024. 

Instagram

Suki Waterhouse

"Welcome to the world angel," Suki captioned a photo of her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson on April 4, 2024.

Instagram/Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba

The Orange is the New Black star announced she and husband Robert Sweeting welcomed their baby girl, Adaiba Lee Nonyem, in late 2023. "I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life...I’m a Mommy you guys," she shared on social media.

Instagram

Maria Menounos

After a decade-long fertility journey, the TV host and husband Keven Undergaro became a mom to baby Athena via surrogate in June 2023.

Instagram

Whitney Cummings

"3-D printed a human," the comedian joked on Instagram, after giving birth to her son Henry in December 2023.

Instagram

Naomi Osaka

The tennis star gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023 (with rapper boyfriend Cordae) and returned to competition at the Australian Open in January 2024.

Instagram

Clare Crawley

The Bachelorette star and husband Ryan Dawkins welcomed their baby girl Rowen via surrogate in January 2024. "She's here! Healthy + beyond loved. Dream come true," Crawley wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Instagram

Bhad Bhabie

In March 2024, the rapper gave birth to her and boyfriend Le Vaughn’s first baby, a little girl named Kali Love.

Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Instagram

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars star and husband Brandon Davis confirmed the birth of their baby girl by posting a picture of the newborn's hand to Instagram Stories Feb. 29 along with a pink heart emoji.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Instagram

Sarah Snook

The Succession star announced the arrival of her and husband Dave Lawson's little one by sharing a picture of herself and her newborn watching the end of the HBO drama. "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life," she captioned the post. "And now, my life has changed again."

Instagram; YouTube

Jess Smith

The original Teletubbies Sun Baby and boyfriend Ricky Latham welcomed her own ray of sunshine, Poppy Rae Latham, in March 2024.

Instagram

Allison Kuch

In December 2023, the TikToker and her husband, football defensive end Isaac Rochell, introduced their baby girl, Scottie Bee.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images; Instagram

Da Brat

The rapper and her wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart welcomed their son True Legend on July 6, 2023.

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images; Instagram

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Halo with boyfriend DDG, in late 2023. 

Erin Andrews/Instagram

Erin Andrews

The sportscaster and her husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed their son, Mack, with help from a surrogate, in June 2023.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen

In August 2023, the news broke that the famous twin had privately welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Otto, with her husband Louis Eisner.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright

The Harry Potter actress gave birth to her first child—a baby boy named Elio—with husband Andrew Lococo on Sept. 19, 2023.

