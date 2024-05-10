Love Is Blind's Bliss Poureetezadi Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Zack Goytowski

Love Is Blind's Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski will have to make room in their pod for their new family member.
The reality stars recently welcomed daughter Galileo, they shared in a video set to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" (a song close to their hearts that they played as their little one was brought into the world).
"We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl," Bliss wrote on Instagram May 10 while giving fans their first glimpse at the newborn. "Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle."
As for the meaning behind the moniker?
"A powerful name for a powerful little lady," Bliss shared in the comments. "Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of time but the name also represents the area where Jesus performed his miracles. Terri is after @zackgoytowski's beautiful angel mama who l know will always watch over our baby girl. Rayne means blessings and Queen. We call her Leo (Lay-o) for short."
So let's raise a gold glass to this new chapter.
"My beautiful, precious angel!" Bliss added. "I love you more than you'll ever know. Your daddy and I are so blessed to call your ours."
As for the nursery, well, it's fit for a budding astronomer with its star mobile, giant moon with Galileo's name on it and a space-themed sign that reads, "Welcome, little one."
"My little professor," Zack wrote. "I can't wait to see how you change the world. You've already changed mine."
And their Loved Is Blind family members can't wait to meet her.
"OH HAPPY DAY!" Chelsea Griffin Appiah, who's married to Kwame Appiah, commented. "Congratulations to you all. She is absolutely perfect! Uncle Kwame & Auntie Chelsea love you already Galileo."
Added Lydia Velez Gonzalez, who wed James "Milton" Johnson IV, "Congratulations!!!! This is way too adorable."
Not only is Galileo Zack and Bliss' first child, but she is also the first baby to be welcomed by a couple married on Love Is Blind.
The pair met on season four of the series, which debuted on Netflix in 2023. During the show, Zack initially proposed to Irina Solomonova, however, they ultimately broke up and he rekindled his romance with Bliss—with them marrying at the end of the season.
In fact, the couple recently celebrated their second anniversary.
"Two years ago today, as we sat on the phone, about to make the craziest decision of our lives in front of all our friends and family, I never would have guessed where we would be today," Zack wrote on Instagram May 9. "We were clueless, diving headfirst into the unknown. We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into. The only certainty I had was the love I felt in my heart for you, that I had found what I had been looking for my entire life."
"That's all I needed," he continued. "Just to trust my heart and take a leap of faith. Thank you for making this the best two years of my life. Two years of bliss. Here's to a lifetime more."
