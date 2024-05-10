Love Is Blind's Bliss Poureetezadi Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Zack Goytowski

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 6: Full Cast Interviews! (Exclusive)

Love Is Blind's Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski will have to make room in their pod for their new family member.

The reality stars recently welcomed daughter Galileo, they shared in a video set to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" (a song close to their hearts that they played as their little one was brought into the world).

"We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl," Bliss wrote on Instagram May 10 while giving fans their first glimpse at the newborn. "Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle."

As for the meaning behind the moniker?

"A powerful name for a powerful little lady," Bliss shared in the comments. "Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of time but the name also represents the area where Jesus performed his miracles. Terri is after @zackgoytowski's beautiful angel mama who l know will always watch over our baby girl. Rayne means blessings and Queen. We call her Leo (Lay-o) for short."