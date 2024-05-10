TikToker Taylor Odlozil Shares Wife Haley's Final Words to Son Before Death From Ovarian Cancer

TikToker Taylor Odlozil is continuing to keep his late wife in his thoughts.
Nearly a year after his wife Haley Odlozil died following a yearslong battle with Stage IIIC ovarian cancer, Taylor reflected on her final days.
"Haley comes to for a split second," he explained on the May 6 episode of The Get Back podcast. "She sees everybody that she loves around so she's looking around and she's like, 'This is it, isn't it? This is the end. This is just how I thought it was going to be.'"
The 31-year-old also described what it was like when Haley said goodbye to their son Weston, 4.
"I brought Weston it and I was like, ‘This is it, buddy. Do you understand what's going on?'" Taylor continued. ""And he looked at me like he knew what was going on, but he didn't want to say it. I just said 'You know I've been telling you that Mommy was going to go be with Jesus? Well he's coming and it may not be right now, but it's within—it's very, very, very soon.'"
When Taylor brought his son in to see his mother for the last time, she delivered her final words.
"She came to and she looked at him and said, 'I love you, son,'" he recalled. "That was the last thing she ever said. She laid her head back down and she never spoke again and went into this coma state."
Haley, who died in July 2023, was diagnosed with cancer back in 2015. She subsequently detailed her eight-year battle on social media, not only to raise awareness for her illness but also to create a place where her son could see memories of her.
"My biggest thing that I have always wanted from the get-go is that I never want him to think that I left by choice," she explained to People last June. "I want him to know how hard I tried to stay here to be with them. I want him to know how hard and how much I love him and his daddy, and that I tried to do everything I possibly could with the time that I had, to make sure that we made memories."