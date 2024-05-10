TikToker Taylor Odlozil Shares Wife Haley's Final Words to Son Before Death From Ovarian Cancer

Watch : TikToker Cat Janice Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

TikToker Taylor Odlozil is continuing to keep his late wife in his thoughts.

Nearly a year after his wife Haley Odlozil died following a yearslong battle with Stage IIIC ovarian cancer, Taylor reflected on her final days.

"Haley comes to for a split second," he explained on the May 6 episode of The Get Back podcast. "She sees everybody that she loves around so she's looking around and she's like, 'This is it, isn't it? This is the end. This is just how I thought it was going to be.'"

The 31-year-old also described what it was like when Haley said goodbye to their son Weston, 4.

"I brought Weston it and I was like, ‘This is it, buddy. Do you understand what's going on?'" Taylor continued. ""And he looked at me like he knew what was going on, but he didn't want to say it. I just said 'You know I've been telling you that Mommy was going to go be with Jesus? Well he's coming and it may not be right now, but it's within—it's very, very, very soon.'"