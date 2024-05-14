Ariana Madix Called Out for How Quickly She Moved on From Tom Sandoval in VPR Reunion Preview

Watch : ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Andy Cohen Reveals Why Bravo Is Pausing Production

James Kennedy is questioning Ariana Madix's quick rebound post-Scandoval.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at part one of Vanderpump Rules' season 11 reunion, host Andy Cohen asks the DJ why he thinks he got more scrutiny for quickly moving on from Rachel "Raquel" Leviss with current girlfriend Ally Lewber than Madix received for getting into a relationship with Daniel Wai right after her breakup from Tom Sandoval last year.

"Because, when that breakup happened, everyone chose her side instead of my side," Kennedy says in the preview for the May 14 episode, referencing Leviss. "She was the it girl and me and Ally were the people that were like still around and here. 'How are ya?' Which I'm fine with, I really don't give a s--t. It is what it was and I'm over it."

However, Kennedy goes on to call out the timeline of Madix and Wai's romance in the wake of Sandoval and Leviss' cheating scandal.

"But the question was why do you think Ariana had an easier time getting with Dan 10 days after," he continues. "I met Ally two months after the whole breakup."