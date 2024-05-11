Attention HGTV Lovers: Jack McBrayer Invites You to See Some of the Wildest Homes Ever Created

If you've spent an endless amount of time on Zillow, consider this series a non-negotiable.
Whether you use the website to gawk at or gush over larger-than-life listings, a new show will take you through the weirdest and wackiest homes on sale across the U.S.
Zillow Gone Wild, inspired by the titular Instagram page, captivates viewers with mind-boggling homes and the owners who brought those places to life. Case in point? Expect to see structures built into cruise ships or as two massive saxophones, while others look like U.F.Os and pirate ships.
"You're scratching the itch of curiosity and voyeurism with a show like this," the show's host Jack McBrayer exclusively told E! News. "I think it's human nature to wonder how other people are living and what it would be like to live in a house like that."
And these fantastical spaces are more than just a novelty for its homeowners—they're a love letter to their passions.
"There's a lid for every pot," the 30 Rock alum explained, "These people are really connected to their homes, and homes can be such a wonderful outlet for an artistic, creative expression of yourself."
For instance, a 3-bedroom motor lodge in Las Vegas—listed at $2.5 million—is an amalgamation of its retired rodeo cowboy and car enthusiast owner, Steve, who is introduced in the show's first episode. The home, which is full of motorbikes and a wall of lassos, also features a backyard oasis with a waterfall pool that's illuminated by the headlights of a 1957 Chevy.
And although Steve loves his lodge, he's ready for the next chapter in his life. And he put it, "It's letting me, as an artist, paint another picture."
Each episode features three spaces ranked based on their creativity, commitment to the theme and overall wackiness. At the end of the season, one home will reign as the wildest.
Another listing included came straight out of a post-apocalyptic movie: The ultimate man-cave inside an underground abandoned missile silo. The one-bedroom bunker, which is asking for $750,000, is located 50 feet underground. First built in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis, owner Andrew took the chance to transform it into a bachelor pad. And when the chance to buy the silo came forward, he had to take it.
For Jack, touring the 24 houses on Zillow Gone Wild across the country was a dream, but it went beyond just walking around the unique listings.
"I liked the feeling that I got with certain homes," he recalled. "I guess it really does come from the connection from the homeowners. Everything had a story, everything had purpose and intention."
But for the 50-year-old, it was essential to express his gratitude to each homeowner on the show.
"You don't show up empty-handed," Jack noted. "So, I brought them a nice little HGTV travel mug and then I would send a handwritten 'thank you' letter after every visit. It really was fun."
"At the end of the day, these people are letting us into their homes," he continued. "That takes some bravery and that takes vulnerability. I was very grateful that they were amenable to that."
HGTV premiered its newest real estate series Zillow Gone Wild on May 3 and will air every Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.