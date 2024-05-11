Attention HGTV Lovers: Jack McBrayer Invites You to See Some of the Wildest Homes Ever Created

Watch : Go Inside Our Favorite Celebrity Homes Thanks to Architectural Digest

If you've spent an endless amount of time on Zillow, consider this series a non-negotiable.

Whether you use the website to gawk at or gush over larger-than-life listings, a new show will take you through the weirdest and wackiest homes on sale across the U.S.

Zillow Gone Wild, inspired by the titular Instagram page, captivates viewers with mind-boggling homes and the owners who brought those places to life. Case in point? Expect to see structures built into cruise ships or as two massive saxophones, while others look like U.F.Os and pirate ships.

"You're scratching the itch of curiosity and voyeurism with a show like this," the show's host Jack McBrayer exclusively told E! News. "I think it's human nature to wonder how other people are living and what it would be like to live in a house like that."

And these fantastical spaces are more than just a novelty for its homeowners—they're a love letter to their passions.