Bridgerton Season 3: Here Are the Biggest Changes Netflix Made From the Books

Watch : Bridgerton Season: Stars React to Part 1 Finale & Promise More Love in Part 2! (Exclusive)

This story contains spoilers from Bridgerton season three and the first four Bridgerton books.

Dear gentle reader, season three of Bridgerton is finally upon us. Well, the first half anyway.

The first four episodes of season three premiered on Netflix May 16 (part two drops June 13)—and after waiting over two years for an update on Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) and the rest of our favorite Regency era family, viewers finally get to see the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), affectionally known as Polin, blossom after years of friendship.

When we last left the Bridgertons in season two, eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) had gotten himself into quite the love triangle, choosing between sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). But as she did in the second Bridgerton book The Viscount Who Loved Me, Kate ultimately became as the queen bee and viewers were buzzing over Kanthony's happy ending.