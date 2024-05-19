Bridgerton Season 3: Here Are the Biggest Changes Netflix Made From the Books

This story contains spoilers from Bridgerton season three and the first four Bridgerton books.
Dear gentle reader, season three of Bridgerton is finally upon us. Well, the first half anyway.
The first four episodes of season three premiered on Netflix May 16 (part two drops June 13)—and after waiting over two years for an update on Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) and the rest of our favorite Regency era family, viewers finally get to see the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), affectionally known as Polin, blossom after years of friendship.
When we last left the Bridgertons in season two, eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) had gotten himself into quite the love triangle, choosing between sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). But as she did in the second Bridgerton book The Viscount Who Loved Me, Kate ultimately became as the queen bee and viewers were buzzing over Kanthony's happy ending.
But season three is not based on book three An Offer From a Gentleman, but rather on author Julia Quinn's fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. And as with many book to screen adaptations, there are several key differences between the two mediums. Most crucially is the fact that the book takes place in 1824, 10 years after Anthony and Kate tied the knot, while the show is set only a few months after season two. Also at this point in the series, no one—not even the reader!—knows that Penelope is secretly Lady Whistledown, whereas Netflix viewers were let in on her identity in the first season.
Curious to find out how Bridgerton season three differs from the book? Keep reading to find out.
The second half of season three is set to debut on Netflix June 13, with four more episodes wrapping up Polin's love story. Check back then to find out what else they changed from book to screen.