Save Up to 81% Off Stylish Swimsuits & Cover-Ups at Nordstrom Rack: Billabong, Tommy Bahama & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is coming! The month of May is just zooming past us, from Mother's Day to graduation to Memorial Day. The weather is heating up, and so are the seasonal sales. Top brands like Hollister, Old Navy & Aerie have recently been pushing out incredible summer deals on everything we need to prepare for the sunny months ahead, making this the perfect opportunity to get some shopping done while maximizing your savings.
If you happen to be looking for chic swimwear for your next beach or pool day, Nordstrom Rack is the place to go. On any day, you'll be able to score incredible deals on name-brand fashion, beauty & more. This weekend, though, Nordstrom Rack has gone above & beyond by holding a flash event consisting of an extra 30% off already-discounted swimwear & cover-ups. The incredible sale features up to 81% off on stylish picks from top-rated brands like Billabong, Tommy Bahama, LSPACE, Vince Camuto & more.
Scroll below for the most splash-worthy deals you shorely don't want to miss.
Vince Camuto Off the Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit from Vince Camuto is made of a soft, stretchy material that moves with you and keeps you comfortable all day long. The ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline adds a playful touch to the suit, which also comes in red & brown.
Calvin Klein Cover-Up Beach Shirt
Complete your beach outfit with this top-rated cover-up shirt that will keep you cool even on the hottest days. It's designed with a collar, button front, and tie closure for an effortlessly chic look, and it also comes in sleek black & classic white.
LSPACE Tessa One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Make waves with this fashion-forward one-piece swimsuit. It features a flattering one-shoulder neckline & a sleek silhouette that showcases your curves, along with diagonal cutouts at the waist & cheeky back coverage. The suit is also lined for added comfort, so you can spend your day soaking up the sun worry-free and in style.
Sea Level Essential Wrap High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Also available in khaki, these bikini bottoms are the ultimate blend of style and function. The faux-wrap high waist helps smoothen & snatch your figure, while the high cut helps make your legs look longer & leaner.
Billabong Strappy Longline Bikini Top
Chill poolside without stressing about your girlies spilling out in this strappy bikini top, which comes in three vibrant colors. The longline design provides plenty of coverage and support, and the top is also equipped with adjustable traps, removable cups, and secure lining.
Anne Cole Ring Strap One-Piece Swimsuit
Elevate your warm-weather wardrobe with this gorgeous one-piece swimsuit. Also available in black, the suit features a square neckline and adjustable asymmetric straps that add styling versatility (you can convert it into a one-shoulder suit).
BOHO ME Off the Shoulder Cotton Smocked Midi Dress
This smocked midi dress is crafted with 100% cotton, making it extremely lightweight and breathable — aka, perfect for summer. The off-the-shoulder neckline and puff sleeves give the dress a charmingly feminine touch, while the open back with tie closure allows you to slip the dress on over your swimsuit easily.
JANTZEN Two-Piece High Neck Tankini Bikini
This tropical tankini is perfect for your next vacation. The set comes with a high-neck tankini top and matching bottoms; the pieces are lined, and the top has a high-neck design with removable cups for secure coverage & support.
Sanctuary High Leg One-Piece Swimsuit
We adore everything about this one-piece swimsuit, from the minimal yet statement-making silhouette to the vibrant color to the leg-lengthening cut. The scrunched sleeves add a sophisticated touch to the suit, which also comes in bright blue & pink.
Styling tip: Accessorize this swimsuit with a gold waist chain for a runway-ready beach 'fit.
Sea Level Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top
If a swimsuit and a sports bra had a baby, it would be this Sea Level bikini top. Stylish & supportive, the top is designed with a flattering square neckline and lined with removable soft cups for added comfort.
Tommy Bahama Breaker Bay Skort Swim Bottoms
Speaking of cute & functional swimwear, this stripey skort is perfect if you're looking for something with a little extra coverage and more sun protection. It's made of lightweight, breathable fabric with UPF 50 fibers and is also lined for optimal comfort. Did we mention that it even has a back zip pocket?
BLEU By Rod Beattle Scoop Neck Belted One-Piece Swimsuit
This sleek one-piece swimsuit features an understated design that will never go out of style for many years to come. The smooth navy frame is accented with a tonal belt that wraps around the waist to create a more flattering silhouette while also elevating the overall design. Plus, it's fitted with adjustable straps, removable soft cups, and moderate back coverage.
Now that you're all set OOTD-wise, check out these 22 beach day essentials that will keep the high tides & good vibes flowing!