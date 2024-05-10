Man Behind Viral Dress Debate Pleads Guilty to Attacking His Wife

You know all about the dress debate—blue and black or white and gold—and now you're about to learn the dark side of the person behind it.
Seven years after Kier Johnston shared a now-viral picture of the dress his mother-in-law planned to wear to his and Grace Johnston's wedding, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to attacking his wife, according to The Guardian.
During the March 2022 attack, per court documents obtained by People, Kier repeatedly placed his hands around his wife's neck, restricting her breathing. He also threatened to kill her while brandishing a knife.
A May 9 hearing was held at the High Court in Glasgow where, according to The Guardian and The Telegraph, it was revealed that Kier allegedly said to his wife, "Someone is going to die."
Grace—who lived on the remote Scottish Isle of Colonsay with her husband—reportedly called for help and said, "My husband is trying to kill me."
As for what started the dispute? Kier allegedly became angry with Grace when she went against his wishes and went for a job interview on the mainland. The attack reportedly occurred days later after Kier had been drinking, according to The Guardian.
"Johnston woke up and said that he was going to leave her," the prosecution told the court, per The Guardian. "She went outside the property to stop him leaving. He followed her and pinned her to the ground. He placed both knees on her arms, so she was unable to move. He then began strangling her with both his hands."
The prosecution continued, "She was initially able to scream and feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her as he was very forceful."
Kier now remains in custody until his June 6 sentencing after his lawyer, Marco Guarino, said his client has accepted responsibility for the assault.
"I have no need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offense," Judge Lady Drummond told Keir, per The Guardian. "You repeatedly strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger in what must have been absolutely terrifying circumstances for her."
She continued, "I am afraid, Mr. Johnston, that your status has now changed, you have been convicted of a very serious crime and you will be remanded meantime."