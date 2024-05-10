Man Behind Viral Dress Debate Pleads Guilty to Attacking His Wife

Watch : Christine Quinn’s Estranged Husband Charged With Assault and Child Abuse

You know all about the dress debate—blue and black or white and gold—and now you're about to learn the dark side of the person behind it.

Seven years after Kier Johnston shared a now-viral picture of the dress his mother-in-law planned to wear to his and Grace Johnston's wedding, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to attacking his wife, according to The Guardian.

During the March 2022 attack, per court documents obtained by People, Kier repeatedly placed his hands around his wife's neck, restricting her breathing. He also threatened to kill her while brandishing a knife.

A May 9 hearing was held at the High Court in Glasgow where, according to The Guardian and The Telegraph, it was revealed that Kier allegedly said to his wife, "Someone is going to die."

Grace—who lived on the remote Scottish Isle of Colonsay with her husband—reportedly called for help and said, "My husband is trying to kill me."