Megan Fox, Nicholas Galitzine and More Whose First Jobs Are Relatable AF

Stars' First Jobs: Find Out Where Your Favorite Celebs Worked Before Becoming Famous!

Every actor starts somewhere, and sometimes that somewhere is a world away from the spotlight.

Long before Margot Robbie smashed the patriarchy in Barbie, she manned the counter at Subway.

"I've worked in restaurants behind the bar, in the kitchen," she shared in a video for the Australian Council of Trade Unions. "I did retail for two years. I've done some secretary work."

Julia Roberts may have only been 20 when she showed up in Mystic Pizza, but the Georgia-born star had already steeled herself for the real world by scooping ice cream. Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock was surely the Miss Congeniality of bartenders, Megan Fox dressed as a banana to let passing drivers know there was a smoothie shop thataway and dispensing swirls of frozen yogurt was just one of the early gigs keeping the idea of acting alive for Nicholas Galitzine.