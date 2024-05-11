Megan Fox, Nicholas Galitzine and More Whose First Jobs Are Relatable AF

Every actor starts somewhere, and sometimes that somewhere is a world away from the spotlight.
Long before Margot Robbie smashed the patriarchy in Barbie, she manned the counter at Subway.
"I've worked in restaurants behind the bar, in the kitchen," she shared in a video for the Australian Council of Trade Unions. "I did retail for two years. I've done some secretary work."
Julia Roberts may have only been 20 when she showed up in Mystic Pizza, but the Georgia-born star had already steeled herself for the real world by scooping ice cream. Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock was surely the Miss Congeniality of bartenders, Megan Fox dressed as a banana to let passing drivers know there was a smoothie shop thataway and dispensing swirls of frozen yogurt was just one of the early gigs keeping the idea of acting alive for Nicholas Galitzine.
Point being, what a blend of first jobs!
As the consummate entertainer Hugh Jackman once mused, "When you first go into the workforce, your first job, whether it's 7-Eleven or whatever it is, you realize that you've got a role to play—a responsibility—and people are expecting you to fulfill it."
After working at that particular convenience store, he told Fast Company in 2019, "I was left with this feeling that I could make my way. I could work with my hands, my feet, and my brain."
So sure, now they're breathing rarified air, but keep reading to see what more stars did for work to stay afloat: