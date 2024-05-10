Ariana Madix Teases Life After Vanderpump Rules

Watch : Ariana Madix Replaces Sarah Hyland As Love Island USA Host

Ariana Madix is ready to raise a glass to a new era of her career.

There's no denying the Vanderpump Rules star has been busier than ever. From making her Broadway debut earlier this year to hosting Love Island USA's upcoming sixth season in June to partnering with DSW on a curated collection, these are certainly the best days of her life.

"The one thing that I've learned about myself is that the busier I am, the more I feel I'm capable of handling," Ariana told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's those moments when I have too much down time that I start to get antsy and feel like I need more."

But does she see herself outside of filming reality TV? As the Bravo star put it, "Oh, absolutely."

"Being on Broadway is my number one thing," she continued. "I'm so proud of myself for being able to do that."