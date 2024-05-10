Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Details Personal Evolution After Breakup

Deborra-Lee Furness' breakup from Hugh Jackman changed her in more ways than one.
Seven months after she and the Wolverine actor announced their separation after 27 years of marriage, the 68-year-old shared what she's learned about herself.
"[I learned] that I'm strong and resilient," she told People May 9 at a New York screening of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. "And that I—we are all a constant evolution."
Furness, who returned to acting for the first time since 2016 in the new movie, coyly referenced the split earlier this year. "You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it," she told Australia's Daily Telegraph in January, "but I think it is probably our greatest gift."
Last fall, she and Jackman, who are parents to kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, announced their breakup.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said in a joint statement to People at the time. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
They added, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
However, they made it clear their new chapter is a friendly one as one month after their breakup announcement, they reunited to celebrate the Greatest Showman actor's 55th birthday with family and friends at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar in New York City.
Look back at the pair's former romance in pictures...