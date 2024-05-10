Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Details Personal Evolution After Breakup

Watch : Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Deborra-Lee Furness' breakup from Hugh Jackman changed her in more ways than one.

Seven months after she and the Wolverine actor announced their separation after 27 years of marriage, the 68-year-old shared what she's learned about herself.

"[I learned] that I'm strong and resilient," she told People May 9 at a New York screening of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. "And that I—we are all a constant evolution."

Furness, who returned to acting for the first time since 2016 in the new movie, coyly referenced the split earlier this year. "You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it," she told Australia's Daily Telegraph in January, "but I think it is probably our greatest gift."

Last fall, she and Jackman, who are parents to kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, announced their breakup.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said in a joint statement to People at the time. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."