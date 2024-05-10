NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Details Personal Evolution After Breakup

Deborra-Lee Furness shared what she's learned about herself, months after she and Hugh Jackman announced they had decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.

By Corinne Heller May 10, 2024 5:40 PMTags
BreakupsHugh Jackman
Watch: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Deborra-Lee Furness' breakup from Hugh Jackman changed her in more ways than one.

Seven months after she and the Wolverine actor announced their separation after 27 years of marriage, the 68-year-old shared what she's learned about herself.

"[I learned] that I'm strong and resilient," she told People May 9 at a New York screening of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. "And that I—we are all a constant evolution."

Furness, who returned to acting for the first time since 2016 in the new movie, coyly referenced the split earlier this year. "You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it," she told Australia's Daily Telegraph in January, "but I think it is probably our greatest gift."

Last fall, she and Jackman, who are parents to kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, announced their breakup.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said in a joint statement to People at the time. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

They added, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

However, they made it clear their new chapter is a friendly one as one month after their breakup announcement, they reunited to celebrate the Greatest Showman actor's 55th birthday with family and friends at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar in New York City.

Look back at the pair's former romance in pictures...

Patrick Riviere/Getty Images
A Couple of Kids

Look at these bright-eyed soul mates in 1997, about a year after they tied the knot.

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images
Instant Attraction

The Sydney-born actors first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Corelli's Most Wanted

After a few drinks one night, Hugh admitted to his sexy blond co-star that he was crushing on her—as was the rest of the crew.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
True Love

To his pleasant surprise, Deborra returned the sentiment. Somehow, we are not surprised.

Bill Davila/FilmMagic
Can't Keep His Hands to Himself

Can someone say "body language"?

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Sweet Cheeks

Not long after their 10th wedding anniversary, the Australian stars were still hot for each other.

Ian Gavan/Getty Image
Black Tie Preferred

The Wolverine star gushes about his wife every chance he gets.

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland
Lovely Family

The couple love to spend quality time with daughter Ava Eliot and son Oscar Maximillian—and Hugh's been known to even pull wingman duty for his son as he gold older.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The Night They MET

The classy couple are dressed to the nines at the 2014 Met Gala.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Still Soaring

Deborra is Hugh's date at the Eddie the Eagle premiere in Sydney.

NEXT GALLERY: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Romance Rewind

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit

2

Young Sheldon Kills Off Beloved Cast Member During Final Season

3

Deborra-Lee Furness Shares Personal Evolution After Hugh Jackman Split

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit

2

Young Sheldon Kills Off Beloved Cast Member During Final Season

3

Deborra-Lee Furness Shares Personal Evolution After Hugh Jackman Split

4

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

5

Idea of You Actor Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Sexuality