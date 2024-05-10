Hollister's Surprise Weekend Sale Includes 25% Off All Dresses, Plus $16 Jeans, $8 Tees & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hurray, it's Friday! Now that summer's almost here, we'll be spending this weekend updating our wardrobes for the sunnier months ahead. From breathable linen to trendy crochet to staple shorts, we've got a full itinerary of shopping planned.

If you're also looking to give your closet a refresh before entering hot girl summer, we've got you covered. The timing couldn't be more perfect, because as it just so happens, Hollister is quietly holding a surprise weekend sale that includes 25% off all dresses & collared shirts, including new arrivals & beloved fan-favorites. But, that's not all — for a limited time, you can also score 20% off almost everything else on the site. With a little digging, however, we were able to find some jaw-dropping deals totaling up to 68% off. We're talking $16 jeans, $8 tees & so much more.

Time is of the essence right now, so let's just get right into it!