Kyle Richards Uses This Tinted Moisturizer Every Single Day: Get 2 for Less Than the Price of 1

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It seems like so many celebrities have a new "favorite" beauty product every week and it's truthfully tough to know how genuine a recommendation is at this point. That's why I have a carefully curated list of stars who I trust. Kyle Richards has been talking about the same go-to skincare, makeup, and hair care products for years. I appreciate consistency and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG has never steered me wrong with a product pick.
Kyle has been raving about the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer forever. It's a product she uses daily because it can replace four different items in your routine: BB cream, CC cream, moisturizer, and sunscreen. It's so easy to use, and it just delivers a flawless, natural-looking finish. Right now, you can get two Kyle-approved tinted moisturizers for less than the price of one.
Why settle for anything less than a Bravo-worthy glow? This deal won't be here for long. Shop while you can.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Duo With SPF 30
You can just apply this with your fingertips or you can squeeze a pea-size amount onto a foundation brush and apply to your face with a gentle buffing motion.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Celeb Reviews
Kyle gushed, "I've talked about this before. I use this literally every single day. The color I'm wearing is Desert. I have a variety of colors. It depends on if I have a tan. I always wear just tinted sunblock, unless I have an event or something and I wear foundation."
Kyle explained, "I use different colors depending on the time of year. I have this in a bunch of different colors. It's so great. It gives really great coverage and it has SPF 30. I wear this when I don't want to wear heavy makeup. It's a great great great product. It comes in so many colors for so many skin tones. I absolutely love it. All my daughters love it too."
"I use this tinted moisturizer as a foundation. The more layers you use, the more pigmented it is, but I don't really use a lot of it. I like to put it on my hand and then put a little bit on my brush," Rachel Zegler said.
"I love to see my real skin when I have makeup on. I love that when I'm using this product you can still see my freckles, it's lightweight and just evens out skin tone," Love Island USA alum Arielle Vandenberg shared in an E! interview.
