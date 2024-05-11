Kyle Richards Uses This Tinted Moisturizer Every Single Day: Get 2 for Less Than the Price of 1

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Celeb Reviews

Kyle gushed, "I've talked about this before. I use this literally every single day. The color I'm wearing is Desert. I have a variety of colors. It depends on if I have a tan. I always wear just tinted sunblock, unless I have an event or something and I wear foundation."

Kyle explained, "I use different colors depending on the time of year. I have this in a bunch of different colors. It's so great. It gives really great coverage and it has SPF 30. I wear this when I don't want to wear heavy makeup. It's a great great great product. It comes in so many colors for so many skin tones. I absolutely love it. All my daughters love it too."

"I use this tinted moisturizer as a foundation. The more layers you use, the more pigmented it is, but I don't really use a lot of it. I like to put it on my hand and then put a little bit on my brush," Rachel Zegler said.

"I love to see my real skin when I have makeup on. I love that when I'm using this product you can still see my freckles, it's lightweight and just evens out skin tone," Love Island USA alum Arielle Vandenberg shared in an E! interview.

