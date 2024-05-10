The Best Cream Bronzers for a Natural Bronze and Vacation-Ready Glow

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With summer around the corner, all your tropical vacation plans will be here before you know it. And even if you don't have anything big planned yet, apart from laying by the pool and soaking up the sun with friends of course, nothing makes you feel more excited to take on the summer than a glowy, dewy tan. And one way to infuse your complexion with that magical touch of vacation-ready radiance is with one of the beauty industry's secret weapons: Cream bronzers. Unlike their powdered counterparts, cream bronzers possess a unique ability to seamlessly meld into your skin, leaving behind a lustrous, dew-kissed finish. Just picture that irresistible sun-kissed glow you acquire after a blissful day under the sun—cream bronzers effortlessly capture that essence, courtesy of their ultra-blendable consistency and adaptable formula.

What makes cream bronzers one of our must-have beauty products during the summer months is their versatility. Whether you're aiming for the trending latte-inspired makeup look that's been popping up all over our FYPs, where you apply bronzer on your lids and nose bridge for a chic monochromatic look, or opting for a pearlescent complexion by layering highlighter on top of your bronzer for a luminous radiance, the possibilities are endless. So, if you're ready to achieve that sun-kissed glow, keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks. Just remember, a general rule when it comes to choosing a bronzer shade, is to aim for a shade three to four shades darker than your natural skin tone.