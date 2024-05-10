The Best Cream Bronzers for a Natural Bronze and Vacation-Ready Glow

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With summer around the corner, all your tropical vacation plans will be here before you know it. And even if you don't have anything big planned yet, apart from laying by the pool and soaking up the sun with friends of course, nothing makes you feel more excited to take on the summer than a glowy, dewy tan. And one way to infuse your complexion with that magical touch of vacation-ready radiance is with one of the beauty industry's secret weapons: Cream bronzers. Unlike their powdered counterparts, cream bronzers possess a unique ability to seamlessly meld into your skin, leaving behind a lustrous, dew-kissed finish. Just picture that irresistible sun-kissed glow you acquire after a blissful day under the sun—cream bronzers effortlessly capture that essence, courtesy of their ultra-blendable consistency and adaptable formula.
What makes cream bronzers one of our must-have beauty products during the summer months is their versatility. Whether you're aiming for the trending latte-inspired makeup look that's been popping up all over our FYPs, where you apply bronzer on your lids and nose bridge for a chic monochromatic look, or opting for a pearlescent complexion by layering highlighter on top of your bronzer for a luminous radiance, the possibilities are endless. So, if you're ready to achieve that sun-kissed glow, keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks. Just remember, a general rule when it comes to choosing a bronzer shade, is to aim for a shade three to four shades darker than your natural skin tone.
Rare beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick
The Rare Beauty liquid-like cream bronzer stick earns its fan-favorite status with its seamless fusion into the skin, offering a lasting, radiant sun-kissed glow. Its ultra-blendable, non-greasy formula also allows for effortless sculpting while preventing caking, creasing, and clogged pores.
Chanel LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream
Chanel's luxurious bronzing cream has won us over with its smooth, soft blend onto the skin, leaving behind a lightweight, sun-kissed glow akin to a bronzed filter. Perfect for summer, this vacation-in-a-jar bronzer effortlessly warms up the face, offering a buildable formula ideal for contouring. Just a dab into the hollows of cheeks, jawline, and temples is all you need for that coveted, sculpted look.
Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer
Achieve the ultimate natural sun-kissed glow with Merit's stick bronzer, designed to enhance the high points of your face for a radiant finish. Effortlessly blend with your fingertips to achieve a quick, healthy glow ideal for on-the-go moments.
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
For those seeking additional coverage, try using a foundation stick to sculpt and enhance warmth. Perfect for achieving a full glam look, this Hourglass foundation stick is a personal favorite, providing added coverage when applied to temples and cheekbones.
E.l.f Putty Bronzer
This drugstore gem is a steal at just $7! Users rave about its effortless application and natural-looking glow, comparable to products three times its price. With superb blendability and rich color payoff, it's the versatile bronzer you'll reach for time and again, perfect for sweeping across eyelids or mixing with foundation for an extra sun-kissed glow.
Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick
Elevate your contouring game with Milk's stick bronzer, a must-have in any beauty collection. Its seamless blendability and natural bronze finish make it perfect for contouring and sculpting, catering to all skin types with its opaque formula that goes a long way.
Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer
Saie's Sun Melt is a favorite for its hydrating blend of colloidal oatmeal and grapeseed oil, nourishing the skin with a natural dewy finish. Its sheer and buildable balm formula is ideal for achieving effortless no-makeup makeup looks, making it a versatile must-have in any beauty routine.
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick
For a natural bronzed finish, turn to Bobbi Brown's foundation stick, renowned for its seamless fusion with every skin type. Its smooth, creamy texture is effortlessly buildable, effectively concealing dark spots or blemishes while providing a sun-kissed glow.
Makeup By Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer
Infused with skin-nourishing vitamins A, D, and E, plus omega-6 fatty acids, Makeup By Mario's cream bronzer not only enhances your complexion instantly but also works to improve it over time. Unlike other cream bronzers, its sheer formula effortlessly warms the skin, imparting a natural, seamless glow that blurs imperfections for an effortless finish.
Tarte Maneater Silk Stick Bronzer
Tarte's bronzer stick is a game-changer for mature and drier skin types, boasting a thin formula that gracefully avoids accentuating fine lines. Its thick pencil design ensures portability, fitting seamlessly into your makeup bag, while its inclusive shade range ensures a perfect match for every skin tone, even the deepest hues.
