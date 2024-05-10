NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Exclusive

Heather Rae El Moussa Details How Son Tristan Has Changed Her

Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa told E! News how her 15-month-old son Tristan, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa has affected her life ahead of Mother’s Day.

By Olivia Evans May 10, 2024 3:02 PMTags
ExclusivesMother's DayCelebritiesTarek El MoussaHeather Rae El Moussa
Watch: Heather Rae El Moussa’s Adorable Updates About Mom Life Will Make Your Day!

Heather Rae El Moussa didn't have to be sold on motherhood.

After all, the Selling Sunset alum recently shared how much fuller her life feels as mom to her and husband Tarek El Moussa's 15-month-old son Tristan

"He is literally like the most incredible baby," Heather told E! News at the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter's Magic of Music Gala May 9. "He has such a great soul. He is so fun, happy and he just makes me love life."

As for the toddlers current interests? "He's obsessed with dogs, he's obsessed with fruit," she divulged. "He loves berries. He's obsessed with life. Every day he wakes up so happy."

And the real estate agent, who also co-parents Tarek's children with ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, added that it was them who inspired her to want to expand their family.

"Having two step kids first made me really want my own child," she explained. "And especially like falling in love and being in love made me want a baby."

photos
Inside Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's Gender Reveal Party

But with their busy family, Tarek and Heather have made a point to prioritize their relationship. 

"Kids take up a lot of our time," Heather noted. "They're the most important, but our love is very important. There wouldn't be the kids in our life without me and him—we remember that. It's about communicating and working through things. Remembering we fell in love for a reason. And we created this life together."

Lila Seeley/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Adds Cute Nod to Travis Kelce to New Eras Tour Set

2

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

3

Baby Reindeer's Alleged Stalker Fiona Harvey Shares Her Truth

As Tarek added, "We're best friends and we hang out every night for hours. We laugh. We have fun, and we're homies."

Keep reading to see how the Flipping El Moussas hosts are enjoying life together as parents. 

—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows

Instagram
Hoppy Day

"First ever Easter with our bunny," Heather wrote on Instagram as her baby boy wore Janie and Jack. "Tristan's loving it so far and as if it couldn't get any cuter… look at his outfits." 

Instagram
One Month Old

Heather marked Tristan's first month with a cute photo shoot.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Referencing their shared initials, Tarek captioned this father-son picture: "Two T's in a pod."

Instagram
Baby's First Month

Reflecting on her baby's first month, Heather shared, "Last day of February and it's been a month of love, mamahood adjustments, work days from home, breastfeeding ups & downs, the best newborn snuggles, sleepless nights & lots and lots of family time."

Instagram
Little Milestones

Celebrating Tristan's 2-week-old milestone, Heather captioned this sweet mother-son portrait, "Baby Tristan Jay… the obsession is real. my little love."

Instagram
Kisses

"It's love week and we're definitely feeling it over here," Heather wrote on Instagram a day before Valentine's Day 2023. "Lots and lots of kissing, snuggling, skin on skin, and holding our lover boy… we can't get enough."

Instagram
Snuggle Season

The Selling Sunset star joked that she's been in "mama hibernation mode" after welcoming Tristan.

Instagram
El Moussa Crew

Posting a picture of Tristan wearing a top reading "New to the El Moussa Crew," Heather wrote, "Mom life is staring at him non stop because I can't get enough. The moment I held him in my arms he became my world."

Instagram
Sibling Love

Tarek wrote alongside a photo of his older children with ex-wife Christina Haack: "OMG….I have 3 kids!!!! How did this happen?"

Instagram
Oh Baby!

According to the couple, Tristan was born on Jan. 31, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. PT. He arrived weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz.

Instagram
He's Here

"Our baby boy is here," Heather and Tarek shared while announcing Tristan's arrival. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Adds Cute Nod to Travis Kelce to New Eras Tour Set

2

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

3

Baby Reindeer's Alleged Stalker Fiona Harvey Shares Her Truth

4

Girlfriend of Surfer Found Dead in Mexico Shares His Final Voicemail

5

Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable in Vibrant Pink Hair