Heather Rae El Moussa Details How Son Tristan Has Changed Her

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa’s Adorable Updates About Mom Life Will Make Your Day!

Heather Rae El Moussa didn't have to be sold on motherhood.

After all, the Selling Sunset alum recently shared how much fuller her life feels as mom to her and husband Tarek El Moussa's 15-month-old son Tristan.

"He is literally like the most incredible baby," Heather told E! News at the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter's Magic of Music Gala May 9. "He has such a great soul. He is so fun, happy and he just makes me love life."

As for the toddlers current interests? "He's obsessed with dogs, he's obsessed with fruit," she divulged. "He loves berries. He's obsessed with life. Every day he wakes up so happy."

And the real estate agent, who also co-parents Tarek's children with ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, added that it was them who inspired her to want to expand their family.

"Having two step kids first made me really want my own child," she explained. "And especially like falling in love and being in love made me want a baby."