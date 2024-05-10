Miranda Cosgrove Details Real-Life Baby Reindeer Experience With Stalker

Watch : Baby Reindeer's Real-Life Alleged Stalker Fiona Harvey Speaks

For Miranda Cosgrove, Baby Reindeer's story is more than a little relatable.

Eight years ago, the iCarly alum had a real-life stalker who ultimately set himself on fire and fatally shot himself in her yard.

"That's another reason why I go back and forth to my parents' house so much," she told Bustle in an interview published May 10 while recounting that time of her life. "I just don't feel super safe in that house. For two years after it happened, I wouldn't really stay there. Then I got into a relationship and because that person was there with me, I was less scared. But I don't really like being there on my own that much."

But in the time since that relationship has ended, and since turning 30 in May 2023, a goal she's given herself is "to find a place that I feel really safe, to kind of start a new chapter," something she says is still ongoing.

Yet despite the fact that Baby Reindeer's premise—creator and star Richard Gadd's experience with his own stalker—could have been triggering for Miranda, she said the truth is, "I didn't think about it very much."