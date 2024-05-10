Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Nick, Noelle and Shanice Clash During Tense House Meeting

Nick Arrington is done with the side chatter in the house.
After a few of his fellow housemates previously told the Summer House: Martha Vineyard star that he could sometimes get "handsy," his behavior became the topic of conversation once again between the girls in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.
Only this time, Nick—whose girlfriend Tasia Burroughs is currently visiting—seems to be fed up, especially since he's caught wind that newbie Noelle Hughley was in the mix this time around.
"That's wild to me," Nick tells Noelle in the preview of the show's May 12 episode, "I know you want to be included, but that s--t is f--ked up."
As for Noelle, she insists that the chat she had with her friends—which include costars Bria Fleming and Shanice Henderson—wasn't accusatory.
"It wasn't serious to me," Noelle answers, "It wasn't something where I was saying, 'Oh my gosh, this man has made me feel uncomfortable.' Was I around with the conversation? Yes. Was I accusing you of making me feel uncomfortable? No."
After hearing her explanation, Nick puts his hands up and replies, "I stand corrected."
In a confessional, Noelle shares her belief that Amir Lancaster's girlfriend Natalie Cortes (who is also there for a quick pop-in) was the one who stirred up the trouble by relaying a previous conversation back to Nick and his girlfriend.
"Maybe we shouldn't have included Natalie on this conversation," Noelle explains, "because me and Bria and Shanice are used to having girl talk and it staying in girl talk, but the fact that Natalie wants to be Sherlock Holmes and deliver this news, girl, that is not your place. Also, too, I'm like Nick, if you're not guilty, why are you so mad?"
And after Shanice joins the chat and clarifies that Nick hasn't gotten "handsy" with her specifically, she did share that her housemates have noticed his eyes "have been wandering."
"Everyone in the house has said Nick has wandering eyes," Shanice says in a confessional. "It's not just one person, everybody in this house has said it. I honestly just think Nick is embarrassed because he has a girlfriend and he's mad that he got caught up. It's his fault. He needs to be single."
But Nick, who grows frustrated with the conversation, simply doesn't see the girls' point of view.
"I don't know what the motivation is behind any of this," he notes in a confessional. "Why say something at all? It's like crying wolf."
Watch all of the drama unfold when Summer House: Martha's Vineyard airs on Sundays on Bravo at 9 PM ET.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
