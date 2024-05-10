Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Nick, Noelle and Shanice Clash During Tense House Meeting

Watch : Summer House Season 8 Trailer: All the Shocking Moments!

Nick Arrington is done with the side chatter in the house.



After a few of his fellow housemates previously told the Summer House: Martha Vineyard star that he could sometimes get "handsy," his behavior became the topic of conversation once again between the girls in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.



Only this time, Nick—whose girlfriend Tasia Burroughs is currently visiting—seems to be fed up, especially since he's caught wind that newbie Noelle Hughley was in the mix this time around.

"That's wild to me," Nick tells Noelle in the preview of the show's May 12 episode, "I know you want to be included, but that s--t is f--ked up."

As for Noelle, she insists that the chat she had with her friends—which include costars Bria Fleming and Shanice Henderson—wasn't accusatory.

"It wasn't serious to me," Noelle answers, "It wasn't something where I was saying, 'Oh my gosh, this man has made me feel uncomfortable.' Was I around with the conversation? Yes. Was I accusing you of making me feel uncomfortable? No."