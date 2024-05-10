NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Exclusive

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Nick, Noelle and Shanice Clash During Tense House Meeting

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Nick Arrington, Noelle Hughley and Shanice Henderson each voice their stance in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's May 12 episode.

Watch: Summer House Season 8 Trailer: All the Shocking Moments!

Nick Arrington is done with the side chatter in the house.
 
After a few of his fellow housemates previously told the Summer House: Martha Vineyard star that he could sometimes get "handsy," his behavior became the topic of conversation once again between the girls in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.
 
Only this time, Nick—whose girlfriend Tasia Burroughs is currently visiting—seems to be fed up, especially since he's caught wind that newbie Noelle Hughley was in the mix this time around.

"That's wild to me," Nick tells Noelle in the preview of the show's May 12 episode, "I know you want to be included, but that s--t is f--ked up."

As for Noelle, she insists that the chat she had with her friends—which include costars Bria Fleming and Shanice Henderson—wasn't accusatory.

"It wasn't serious to me," Noelle answers, "It wasn't something where I was saying, 'Oh my gosh, this man has made me feel uncomfortable.' Was I around with the conversation? Yes. Was I accusing you of making me feel uncomfortable? No."

After hearing her explanation, Nick puts his hands up and replies, "I stand corrected."

In a confessional, Noelle shares her belief that Amir Lancaster's girlfriend Natalie Cortes (who is also there for a quick pop-in) was the one who stirred up the trouble by relaying a previous conversation back to Nick and his girlfriend.

"Maybe we shouldn't have included Natalie on this conversation," Noelle explains, "because me and Bria and Shanice are used to having girl talk and it staying in girl talk, but the fact that Natalie wants to be Sherlock Holmes and deliver this news, girl, that is not your place. Also, too, I'm like Nick, if you're not guilty, why are you so mad?"

And after Shanice joins the chat and clarifies that Nick hasn't gotten "handsy" with her specifically, she did share that her housemates have noticed his eyes "have been wandering."

"Everyone in the house has said Nick has wandering eyes," Shanice says in a confessional. "It's not just one person, everybody in this house has said it. I honestly just think Nick is embarrassed because he has a girlfriend and he's mad that he got caught up. It's his fault. He needs to be single."

But Nick, who grows frustrated with the conversation, simply doesn't see the girls' point of view.

"I don't know what the motivation is behind any of this," he notes in a confessional. "Why say something at all? It's like crying wolf."

Bravo

Watch all of the drama unfold when Summer House: Martha's Vineyard airs on Sundays on Bravo at 9 PM ET.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keep reading to learn more about the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Alex Tyree

All-around creative and musician Alex is reentering the house fresh from a fling with a fellow housemate, but what happens when he crosses paths with newbie Noelle Hughley?

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Bria Fleming

Fashionista and entrepreneur Bria is back (with Milo in tow, of course) and balancing her long-distance relationship with the dynamic of her fellow housemates and their significant others.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Jordan Emanuel

Jordan, a model and DJ, is ready to have a good time with her close friends, she's ready to sit down with Jasmine Cooper to reflect on what went down last summer.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Amir Lancaster

Though Amir was new to Martha's Vineyard last year, he's more than eager to return with his best foot forward, though his new romance seems to stir up more trouble in the house than expected.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Jasmine Cooper

This summer, Jasmine is returning to the house sans husband Silas, but she has a secret that she's keeping under wraps from her housemates.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Nicholas "Nick" Arrington

Nick is back and in a great place with everyone in the house this summer, though the housemates have a few questions when it comes to his relationship with girlfriend Tasia.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Preston Mitchum

Preston is more than ready to have another fun-filled summer with his fellow housemates, all while deailing with the emotions of suffering a loss.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Shanice Henderson

Shanice, the quintessential party girl, is ready to turn-up once again this summer, but when rumors about her past are brought up again, things go left.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Summer Marie Thomas

Back to Martha's Vineyard with a new friend in tow (Noelle), Summer finds herself navigating her relationship with a fellow housemate.

Kareem Black/Bravo

Noelle Hughley

Newcomer and Georgia peach Noelle Hughley is ready to bring fun and vivacious energy to the vineyard, but will a flirtation with someone in the house complicate the summer?

