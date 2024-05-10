Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive in Nigeria for 3-Day Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the most of their weekend.
After all, the couple touched down in Nigeria May 10 for their first international tour since stepping away from their royal duties in 2020.
Harry and Meghan began their three-day trip in the country's capital, Abuja, where they visited the Lightway Academy with the GEANCO Foundation. The duo arrived at the school, where a welcome sign adorned with white and orange flowers was displayed on the lawn.
For the outing, the Duchess of Sussex wore a peachy Heidi Merrick maxi dress and Emme Parsons sandals. Meanwhile, the Duke opted for a linen button-down shirt and beige pants. Upon their arrival, the pair were gifted wooden beaded necklaces, which they donned for the entirety of their visit.
The couple—invited by Nigeria's Chief of Defense staff—met with school officials, spent time with the students and delivered speeches during the foundation's inaugural mental health summit at the academy.
"We are honored to have our first visit to Nigeria be here with all of you," Meghan said, per People. "We believe in you, we believe in your teachers and we believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other. There is no need to suffer in silence."
Harry also shared some words of wisdom while validating the emotions and experiences of the attendees.
"There is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day," he explained, per the publication. "That you woke up this morning feeling sad, that you were at school, feeling stressed, that you've lost a loved one in your family and you don't know who to turn to or who to speak to. All of these things you may even be led to believe are not for conversation."
He added that he and Meghan were "here today to tell you that that is not the case."
Meghan and Harry will also meet with the Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa, before arriving at a military hospital to speak with injured service members.
According to The Associated Press, they will attend a training session for the nonprofit Nigeria: Unconquered and the Suits alum will co-host a Women in Leadership event on Saturday. And on the following day, the couple is set to attend a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and a polo fundraiser.
Keep reading to keep up to date with the most recent royal news.