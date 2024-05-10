Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive in Nigeria for 3-Day Tour

Watch : Meghan Markle's First Product for American Riviera Orchard Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the most of their weekend.

After all, the couple touched down in Nigeria May 10 for their first international tour since stepping away from their royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Meghan began their three-day trip in the country's capital, Abuja, where they visited the Lightway Academy with the GEANCO Foundation. The duo arrived at the school, where a welcome sign adorned with white and orange flowers was displayed on the lawn.

For the outing, the Duchess of Sussex wore a peachy Heidi Merrick maxi dress and Emme Parsons sandals. Meanwhile, the Duke opted for a linen button-down shirt and beige pants. Upon their arrival, the pair were gifted wooden beaded necklaces, which they donned for the entirety of their visit.

The couple—invited by Nigeria's Chief of Defense staff—met with school officials, spent time with the students and delivered speeches during the foundation's inaugural mental health summit at the academy.