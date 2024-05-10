NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive in Nigeria for 3-Day Tour

Princes Harry and Meghan Markle landed in Nigeria for their first international visit since stepping down from their royal duties.

Watch: Meghan Markle's First Product for American Riviera Orchard Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the most of their weekend.

After all, the couple touched down in Nigeria May 10 for their first international tour since stepping away from their royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Meghan began their three-day trip in the country's capital, Abuja, where they visited the Lightway Academy with the GEANCO Foundation. The duo arrived at the school, where a welcome sign adorned with white and orange flowers was displayed on the lawn.

For the outing, the Duchess of Sussex wore a peachy Heidi Merrick maxi dress and Emme Parsons sandals. Meanwhile, the Duke opted for a linen button-down shirt and beige pants. Upon their arrival, the pair were gifted wooden beaded necklaces, which they donned for the entirety of their visit.

The couple—invited by Nigeria's Chief of Defense staff—met with school officials, spent time with the students and delivered speeches during the foundation's inaugural mental health summit at the academy.

photos
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

"We are honored to have our first visit to Nigeria be here with all of you," Meghan said, per People. "We believe in you, we believe in your teachers and we believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other. There is no need to suffer in silence."

Harry also shared some words of wisdom while validating the emotions and experiences of the attendees.

Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

"There is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day," he explained, per the publication. "That you woke up this morning feeling sad, that you were at school, feeling stressed, that you've lost a loved one in your family and you don't know who to turn to or who to speak to. All of these things you may even be led to believe are not for conversation."

He added that he and Meghan were "here today to tell you that that is not the case."

Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

Meghan and Harry will also meet with the Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa, before arriving at a military hospital to speak with injured service members.

According to The Associated Press, they will attend a training session for the nonprofit Nigeria: Unconquered and the Suits alum will co-host a Women in Leadership event on Saturday. And on the following day, the couple is set to attend a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and a polo fundraiser.

Keep reading to keep up to date with the most recent royal news.

Handout/Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

Returning to Public Duties

On April 26, nearly three months after sharing his cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles will return to public-facing duties

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Attends Royal Maundy Service

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

BBC Studios

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

