WNBA Star Angel Reese Claps Back at Criticism For Attending Met Gala Ahead of Game

Angel Reese isn't going to let this criticism travel.

After fans faulted the Chicago Sky player for attending the May 6 Met Gala the day before her preseason game against the New York Liberty, the WNBA star called a time out.

"A lot of people told me I shouldn't have went to the Met Gala, that I wasn't going to be focused playing against the runner-ups," she said during a recent press conference. "And I went to the Met Gala, slayed the Met Gala in New York, came back, slayed against New York. It's what I do." (ICYMI, the May 7 game saw the Sky defeat the NY Liberty 101 to 53.)

Another thing she does? Act as an example for other women.

"I give a lot of confidence to so many different people, knowing I'm not one-dimensional," the 22-year-old noted. "Women don't have to be one-dimensional. They don't have to do one thing. I think that's what's growing the game. People love me off the court, too, they love me because I am who I am and I speak on things that a lot of people may be scared to speak on or stand up on."