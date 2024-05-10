WNBA Star Angel Reese Claps Back at Criticism For Attending Met Gala Ahead of Game

Angel Reese isn't going to let this criticism travel.
After fans faulted the Chicago Sky player for attending the May 6 Met Gala the day before her preseason game against the New York Liberty, the WNBA star called a time out.
"A lot of people told me I shouldn't have went to the Met Gala, that I wasn't going to be focused playing against the runner-ups," she said during a recent press conference. "And I went to the Met Gala, slayed the Met Gala in New York, came back, slayed against New York. It's what I do." (ICYMI, the May 7 game saw the Sky defeat the NY Liberty 101 to 53.)
Another thing she does? Act as an example for other women.
"I give a lot of confidence to so many different people, knowing I'm not one-dimensional," the 22-year-old noted. "Women don't have to be one-dimensional. They don't have to do one thing. I think that's what's growing the game. People love me off the court, too, they love me because I am who I am and I speak on things that a lot of people may be scared to speak on or stand up on."
So comma when it comes down to it, Angel added, "Even on the bad days, on the days people may hate me, I'm just going to continue to keep being me."
The former LSU player—who made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA women's tournament this year—recently detailed the other struggles she's dealt with as a female athlete living in the spotlight.
"I've been through so much," the emotional athlete said at the post-game press conference April 1 following LSU's loss. "I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats. I've been sexualized. I've been threatened. I've been so many things and I've stood strong every single time."
But thankfully, her teammates—new and old—will always have her back.
"Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y'all don't know her," LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson said. "I know the real Angel Reese, and the person I see every day is a strong person, is a caring, loving person. The crown she wear is heavy."
And at the Met Gala, Angel she wore that metaphorical crown, walking the carpet in a cyan-colored Marco Capaldo gown, complete with feathered skirt and beaded bodice.
And, to make the evening even more special, she celebrated a special milestone.
"22nd birthday at the MET GALA?!" she captioned her Instagram. "I think YES. Thank you to Anna Wintour and @Instagram for inviting me to this amazing event!"
To see more of Angel's gorgeous look, and the many interpretations of the "Garden of Time" dress code at this year's Gala, keep reading.