WNBA Star Angel Reese Claps Back at Criticism For Attending Met Gala Ahead of Game

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese reacted to critics who called her out for attending the 2024 Met Gala May 6 a day before her game against the New York Liberty.

Angel Reese isn't going to let this criticism travel.

After fans faulted the Chicago Sky player for attending the May 6 Met Gala the day before her preseason game against the New York Liberty, the WNBA star called a time out. 

"A lot of people told me I shouldn't have went to the Met Gala, that I wasn't going to be focused playing against the runner-ups," she said during a recent press conference. "And I went to the Met Gala, slayed the Met Gala in New York, came back, slayed against New York. It's what I do." (ICYMI, the May 7 game saw the Sky defeat the NY Liberty 101 to 53.)

Another thing she does? Act as an example for other women. 

"I give a lot of confidence to so many different people, knowing I'm not one-dimensional," the 22-year-old noted. "Women don't have to be one-dimensional. They don't have to do one thing. I think that's what's growing the game. People love me off the court, too, they love me because I am who I am and I speak on things that a lot of people may be scared to speak on or stand up on."

So comma when it comes down to it, Angel added, "Even on the bad days, on the days people may hate me, I'm just going to continue to keep being me."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The former LSU player—who made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA women's tournament this year—recently detailed the other struggles she's dealt with as a female athlete living in the spotlight. 

​​"I've been through so much," the emotional athlete said at the post-game press conference April 1 following LSU's loss. "I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats. I've been sexualized. I've been threatened. I've been so many things and I've stood strong every single time."

But thankfully, her teammates—new and old—will always have her back. 

"Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y'all don't know her," LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson said. "I know the real Angel Reese, and the person I see every day is a strong person, is a caring, loving person. The crown she wear is heavy."

And at the Met Gala, Angel she wore that metaphorical crown, walking the carpet in a cyan-colored Marco Capaldo gown, complete with feathered skirt and beaded bodice. 

And, to make the evening even more special, she celebrated a special milestone.

"22nd birthday at the MET GALA?!" she captioned her Instagram. "I think YES. Thank you to Anna Wintour and @Instagram for inviting me to this amazing event!"

To see more of Angel's gorgeous look, and the many interpretations of the "Garden of Time" dress code at this year's Gala, keep reading. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne and Chopard.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
