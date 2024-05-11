Sneak(er)y Savings: A Guide to Hidden Hoka Discounts and 57% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a seasoned Hoka enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the world of comfortable footwear, I've meticulously scoured the depths of the internet to unearth the ultimate guide to Hoka discounts. Saving you both time and money, this curated list promises to navigate you through the labyrinth of online shopping, ensuring that your next pair of Hoka sneakers comes with a price tag that's as comfortable as the shoes themselves.
With Hoka's reputation for unparalleled comfort and support, it's no wonder why their loyal following continues to grow. From the avid runner to the casual stroller, Hoka offers a shoe for every stride, making each step a testament to their commitment to quality and performance. So, without further ado, let's lace up and explore the best discounts the virtual marketplace has to offer.
TL;DR:
- The Lowest Price: Hoka Gender Inclusive Ora Recovery Slide Sandal (
$55$24.99)
- Best Discount: Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe (57% Off)
- Sell-Out Risk: Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX Sneaker (
$220$110)
Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe
You can rely on these waterproof hiking shoes in all conditions. This lightweight style is designed for smooth steps on the trails.
Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX Sneaker
Step into comfort and durability, and conquer the city streets in style with the Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX Sneaker. Engineered for adventurers, these sneakers seamlessly blend style and performance. Featuring GORE-TEX technology, they offer waterproof protection, ensuring your feet stay dry in any weather.
Hoka Bondi X Running Shoe
The Hoka Bondi X Running Shoes deliver maximal cushioning for a soft, balanced stride. They're made with the softest foam that your feet will love.
Hoka Bondi 8
Step into the ultimate comfort with our Hoka Bondi 8 shoes. Crafted with a super soft cushion, every step feels like walking on clouds. They provide unparalleled comfort and they're also incredibly lightweight, ensuring you can go the distance without feeling weighed down.
Hoka Clifton 8
Get a soft with the lightweight, responsive Hoka Clifton 8. They're the ultimate everyday trainer and a customer favorite.
Shoppers Say: "I have severe plantar fasciitis and these shoes help me get through my very long work day. The floors at my job are concrete and I'm on my feet all day. These Cliftons provide excellent support, stabilization and cushion! They are not stiff, nor do they hurt my ankles. Please please please never discontinue this shoe!!!! I bought two pairs because they were on sale and I will contimue to purchase this style. I've tried other Hoka styles and these Ciliftons are THE BEST!"
Hoka Carbon X 3
The Hoka Carbon X 3 is a high performance shoe that supports your endurance. They're soft, stable, responsive, and they're on sale in a bunch of colors
Hoka Rincon 3
Yes, you can get cushioned support in an super-lightweight shoe. The Hoka Rincon 3 is durable, breathable, and a great shoe for everyday running.
Hoka Ora Recovery 3 Slide Sandal
Get supportive comfort between workouts with the beloved Hoka Ora Recovery Slides, which are on sale in pink and white at Urban Outfitters
Shoppers Say: "I wear these most the time at home. They are comfortable. They feel like they hug my feet. Absolutely love them."
Hoka Mach 5
Experience the perfect balance of support and freedom with the Hoka Mach 5, designed to help you achieve your personal bests with every stride. These sneakers seamlessly transition from daily training runs to high-speed races. With a secure fit that doesn't compromise on comfort, runners can confidently push their limits without feeling constricted.
Hoka Hopara
The Hoka Hopara sandals are engineered to conquer any terrain, whether wet or dry, ensuring adventurers can explore with confidence. With unparalleled traction and stability, these sandals outperform traditional mountain sandals, making them a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts. Designed for maximum comfort and durability, they offer a secure fit that keeps feet protected on rugged trails.
Hoka Gender Inclusive Ora Recovery Slide Sandal
You just found your ultimate post-workout companion. Slip into unparalleled comfort and support with these gender-inclusive slides, designed to help your feet recover in style. Whether you're lounging at home or stepping out for errands, these slides provide cushioned relief with every step.
You can get them in lime, blue, and red from Nordstrom Rack.
Hoka Ora Luxe Slide Sandal
Whether you're running errands or lounging at home, the Hoka Ora Luxe Slide Sandal ensures your comfort comes first. Crafted for ultimate relaxation, these slides combine luxurious comfort with effortless style and cloud-like cushioning.
Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Sneaker Boot
With GORE-TEX waterproof technology, these sneaker boots keep feet dry in any weather condition. The rugged outsole provides traction on various surfaces, ensuring stability on city streets or off-road trails.
Hoka Kawana
Discover unmatched comfort and style with the Hoka Kawana sneakers, designed for those who never compromise on performance. Featuring Hoka's signature cushioning technology, these sneakers provide a plush ride from the first step to the last. The breathable mesh upper ensures optimal airflow, keeping feet cool and comfortable during intense workouts or casual strolls.
Hoka Gaviota 4 Running Shoe
Step up your running game with the Hoka Gaviota 4 Running Shoe. Engineered with Hoka's innovative cushioning technology, these sneakers provide unparalleled comfort and support mile after mile.
They're also on sale in wide widths from Nordstrom Rack.
If you are looking for more great discounts, here's your roundup of this weekend's best deals.
Where can I buy Hoka sneakers?
The Hoka website is the best place to get the latest products. You can also shop Hoka at Nordstrom, Amazon, Zappos, Anthropologie, Free People, Marathon Sports, Foot Locker, and Nordstrom Rack.
Where can I find the best Hoka deals?
Hoka sales are hard to find, but with some careful searching, you'll see a lot of great deals from Nordstrom Rack, Zappos, Nordstrom, Marathon Sports, Foot Locker, and the Hoka website.
What are the best Hoka sneakers?
The "best" Hoka sneakers depend on your individual needs. If you're looking for a shoe with great cushioning, try the Hoka Bondi 8. The Hoka Clifton 9 is a great running shoe. The Hoka Gaviota 5 is a style that provides reliable stability for everyday walking and running.
How much Hoka shipping?
Shipping is free for Hoka Members only. New Hoka customers get free expedited shipping on their first order and non-members get free standard shipping on orders $140+.
How much is a Hoka membership?
It is free to become a Hoka member. You get free standard shipping on each order, special access to Hoka events, and 60 days to try your products before you can return them
Can you return HOKA shoes after wearing them?
During the 30-day period from the date of delivery of your Hoka order, customers can return the items for any reason for a refund or exchange. Hoka Members receive an extra 30 days (60 total).
Does Hoka have free returns?
Return and exchange shipping is free for all customers who purchase their Hokas from the brand's website.