Embrace Your Unique Aura With Bella Hadid's Fragrance Line, 'Ôrəbella, Now Available At Ulta

Supermodel, activist, and fellow horse girl Bella Hadid can now add perfumer to her resume. Last month, she finally announced that the secret brand she had been teasing on social media since February is called 'Ôrəbella, a line of skin-first fragrances inspired by nature's healing elements. And today marks the official launch of these perfumes at Ulta.

Inspired by her own sensitivity to tradition alcohol-based fragrances, Bella wanted to create a clean, alcohol-free alternative after making her own essential oil blends on her family's farm. What's different about these fragrances is that they contain two distinct layers, a moisturizing base made with hydrating oils like almond, jojoba, and shea and a second layer containing a blend of aromatherapy essential oils and fine fragrance notes. Shake the bottle before applying to marry the layers together.

Multi-faceted and resembling a geode, the bottle alone is "add to cart" worthy, but the real showstopper are the fragrances themselves. The launch includes three unique scents: a citrusy floral with notes of tonka bean, a woodsy marine scent with touches of pink pepper and olive tree, and a tropical scent with hints of bergamot and patchouli. The pricing is pretty fair too, with a 1.7 oz. bottle priced at $72 and a 3.4 oz. bottle coming in at $100. And if you want to test it out before committing to a whole bottle, you can opt for the their travel-sized perfumes whose components are just as beautiful as their full-size counterparts. At the core, these fragrances are all about enhancing your own distinct aura.

