Justin Bieber's Mom Pattie Mallette Shares Heartwarming Video Celebrating Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Is it too late now to congratulate Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber?
Not if you ask his mom Pattie Mallette. Because after the singer and the model announced they're expecting a baby, his mother shared her excitement in a sweet video message.
"So I have been waiting for this day," Pattie said in a video posted to Instagram May 9. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."
And baby, baby, baby, oh—she can't wait to see them raise their baby.
"Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited," the 49-year-old added. "Oh my goodness. Praise God."
But Pattie wasn't just going to tell you one time how thrilled she is for the couple.
She also expressed her happiness underneath Justin's Instagram post announcing the news, which showed him and Hailey renewing their vows in Hawaii as the Rhode skincare mogul bared her baby bump underneath a white Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.
"BABY BIEBER," Pattie commented, "LETS GOOOOOOO!!!"
And while her intentions were good, she did cause a bit of confusion when she replied to a congratulatory post Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin shared on Instagram and told him, "WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!"—with fans wondering if the plural "babies" meant Justin and Hailey were expecting twins. However, Pattie quickly clarified this was not the case.
"No not twins lol I wish," she later noted. "I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."
In addition to receiving an outpouring of love from their family, Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, were flooded with celebratory messages from their celebrity pals, including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Justine Skye and more.
