Justin Bieber's Mom Pattie Mallette Shares Heartwarming Video Celebrating Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Renew Their Vows in Epic Pregnancy Reveal!

Is it too late now to congratulate Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber?

Not if you ask his mom Pattie Mallette. Because after the singer and the model announced they're expecting a baby, his mother shared her excitement in a sweet video message.

"So I have been waiting for this day," Pattie said in a video posted to Instagram May 9. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."

And baby, baby, baby, oh—she can't wait to see them raise their baby.

"Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited," the 49-year-old added. "Oh my goodness. Praise God."

But Pattie wasn't just going to tell you one time how thrilled she is for the couple.

She also expressed her happiness underneath Justin's Instagram post announcing the news, which showed him and Hailey renewing their vows in Hawaii as the Rhode skincare mogul bared her baby bump underneath a white Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.

"BABY BIEBER," Pattie commented, "LETS GOOOOOOO!!!"