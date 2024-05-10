NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Justin Bieber's Mom Pattie Mallette Shares Heartwarming Video Celebrating Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

After Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced they're expecting a baby, his mom Pattie Mallette expressed her excitement on Instagram: "I’m gonna be a grandma!"

By Elyse Dupre May 10, 2024 12:36 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesJustin BieberCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Renew Their Vows in Epic Pregnancy Reveal!

Is it too late now to congratulate Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Not if you ask his mom Pattie Mallette. Because after the singer and the model announced they're expecting a baby, his mother shared her excitement in a sweet video message. 

"So I have been waiting for this day," Pattie said in a video posted to Instagram May 9. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."

And baby, baby, baby, oh—she can't wait to see them raise their baby. 

"Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited," the 49-year-old added. "Oh my goodness. Praise God."

But Pattie wasn't just going to tell you one time how thrilled she is for the couple.

She also expressed her happiness underneath Justin's Instagram post announcing the news, which showed him and Hailey renewing their vows in Hawaii as the Rhode skincare mogul bared her baby bump underneath a white Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello

"BABY BIEBER," Pattie commented, "LETS GOOOOOOO!!!"

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Cutest Pics

And while her intentions were good, she did cause a bit of confusion when she replied to a congratulatory post Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin shared on Instagram and told him, "WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!"—with fans wondering if the plural "babies" meant Justin and Hailey were expecting twins. However, Pattie quickly clarified this was not the case.

"No not twins lol I wish," she later noted. "I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."

Trending Stories

1

Baby Reindeer's Alleged Stalker Fiona Harvey Shares Her Truth

2

Taylor Swift Adds Cute Nod to Travis Kelce to New Eras Tour Set

3

Family of 10-Year-Old Survivor in Murder-Suicide Share Update

In addition to receiving an outpouring of love from their family, Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, were flooded with celebratory messages from their celebrity pals, including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Justine Skye and more.

And if you're still wondering "what do you mean," keep reading to see more stars' posts.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey & Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby

After the couple announced they're expecting their first baby together on May 9, their friends and family sent their well-wishes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Kris Jenner

"We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

"ahhhh here come the tears again."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh."

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid

"Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Instagram

Pattie Mallette

"THANK YOU JESUS."

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

*cry face emoji*

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

"Omgggg so happy for you both."

Instagram

Bella Hadid

"chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!"

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Madison Beer

"love you both so much."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Demi Lovato

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both."

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Francesca Farago

"AHH IM PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AS HAILEY OMG YAYY CONGRATSSSS."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian

"blessing."

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

"Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Paris Hilton

"Congratulations love."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

"Omggggg Congratulations."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Yolanda Hadid

"OMG sooo happy for you guys, congratulations."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Baby Reindeer's Alleged Stalker Fiona Harvey Shares Her Truth

2

Taylor Swift Adds Cute Nod to Travis Kelce to New Eras Tour Set

3

Family of 10-Year-Old Survivor in Murder-Suicide Share Update

4

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

5

Girlfriend of Surfer Found Dead in Mexico Shares His Final Voicemail