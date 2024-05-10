Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Silence on Daughter Aoki’s Brief Romance With Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons has her daughter's back.
One month after her and ex Russell Simmons' 21-year-old daughter Aoki's brief dalliance with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, became public, the fashion designer is sharing her thoughts.
"I don't think she had an anything," Kimora said to TMZ May 10 when asked if she knew about Aoki's relationship at the time. "She's a young pretty girl, and I think, we don't think the toads we may kiss is going to be broadcasted. And I personally feel a little bit like she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls. There's definitely an age dynamic there."
As she admitted after seeing the PDA pics of the pair on vacation, "I probably was a little bit embarrassed. But you know me, I'm definitely like, 'It is what it is, honey. Come on home, Mama's got your back. He ain't coming.'"
Romance rumors abounded when Aoki and Vittorio were spotted kissing during an April trip to the Caribbean Island of St. Bart's.
And though neither party commented on their relationship publicly at the time, after the pictures of the two went viral—showing them kissing and Vittorio taking pictures of Aoki on the beach—the recent Harvard grad did write on her April 5 Instagram Stories, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."
But as quickly as their romance blossomed, so too did it come to an end.
Just a few days after their romantic day in St. Barts, E! News learned Aoki and Vittorio—who shares kids Vittorio, 21, and Valentina, 17, with ex-wife Charlotte Bonstrom—had called it quits.
And while Kimora offered her daughter love and understanding following the romance, Aoki's father too lent his daughter support along her journey.
"I'm not going to kick and scream about her choices," Russell told TMZ April 8. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."
And for more celebrities who have called it quits on relationships this year, keep reading.