NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Silence on Daughter Aoki’s Brief Romance With Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons shared she was a little embarrassed following 21-year-old daughter Aoki's romance with Vittorio Assaf, who was 41 years her senior.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 10, 2024 12:28 PMTags
BreakupsKimora Lee SimmonsRussell SimmonsCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Aoki Lee Simmons SPLITS with Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons has her daughter's back.

One month after her and ex Russell Simmons' 21-year-old daughter Aoki's brief dalliance with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, became public, the fashion designer is sharing her thoughts.

"I don't think she had an anything," Kimora said to TMZ May 10 when asked if she knew about Aoki's relationship at the time. "She's a young pretty girl, and I think, we don't think the toads we may kiss is going to be broadcasted. And I personally feel a little bit like she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls. There's definitely an age dynamic there."

As she admitted after seeing the PDA pics of the pair on vacation, "I probably was a little bit embarrassed. But you know me, I'm definitely like, 'It is what it is, honey. Come on home, Mama's got your back. He ain't coming.'"

Romance rumors abounded when Aoki and Vittorio were spotted kissing during an April trip to the Caribbean Island of St. Bart's. 

photos
Celeb Kids Who Model

And though neither party commented on their relationship publicly at the time, after the pictures of the two went viral—showing them kissing and Vittorio taking pictures of Aoki on the beach—the recent Harvard grad did write on her April 5 Instagram Stories, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Trending Stories

1

Baby Reindeer's Alleged Stalker Fiona Harvey Shares Her Truth

2

Taylor Swift Adds Cute Nod to Travis Kelce to New Eras Tour Set

3

Family of 10-Year-Old Survivor in Murder-Suicide Share Update

But as quickly as their romance blossomed, so too did it come to an end. 

Just a few days after their romantic day in St. Barts, E! News learned Aoki and Vittorio—who shares kids Vittorio, 21, and Valentina, 17, with ex-wife Charlotte Bonstromhad called it quits.

And while Kimora offered her daughter love and understanding following the romance, Aoki's father too lent his daughter support along her journey

"I'm not going to kick and scream about her choices," Russell told TMZ April 8. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."

And for more celebrities who have called it quits on relationships this year, keep reading. 

JOHN FLEENOR / DISNEY

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist

The Golden Bachelor couple announced their decision to divorce on April 12, three months after tying the knot in a live, televised ceremony. 

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," Gerry said during a joint appearance on Good Morning America, "and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who split from Dean in June 2023, officially filed for divorce on March 29 after nearly 18 years of marriage.

Tori—who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with Dean—requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their kids in her filing.

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chelsea Lazkani & Jeff Lazkani

After nearly seven years of marriage, the Selling Sunset star filed for divorce from her husband, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The real estate agent—who shares kids Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3, with Jeff—cited irreconcilable differences as the official reasoning for her filing.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

After four years of marriage, the Vanderpump Rules alums, who share 2-year-old son Cruz, announced they have separated

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," she shared during the Feb. 29 episode of their podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Prince Williams/WireImage

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from the businessman in February after just 15 months of marriage.

Instagram / Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin & Rorie Buckey

The son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and Heath Ledger's niece announced their breakup on Feb. 16.

"We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," the wrote in a joint statement on Instagram Story, "but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future."

The pair—who were first romantically linked in November 2022—added, "We wish to express gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths." 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

Multiple outlets reported Feb. 8 that Jason filed for divorce from the fellow country singer on Dec. 15, 2023.

Instagram

Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio

After more than a year and a half of dating, Travis Barker's oldest son and the TikTok star split.

"Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together," Landon wrote on his Instagram Stories in February 2024. "We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!"

Bobbi Althoff/Instagram

Bobbi Althoff & Cory Althoff

After four years of marriage The Really Good Podcast host announced that she and husband Cory are divorcing.

"As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife," Bobbi wrote on Instagram Feb. 7. "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person."

The document states that the former couple—who share daughters Isla, 19 months, and Luca, 3—plan to share joint custody of their children. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Fanatics

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

Bachelor Nation started the year off with a shocking breakup. 

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the chiropractor filed for divorce from the lawyer on Jan. 2 after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

AJ & Rochelle McLean

Months after revealing their separation, the pair, who tied the knot in 2011, announced they were filing for divorce.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," the Backstreet Boys star wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage."

The former couple noted their main focus would be coparenting kids Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 6.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Kim Marlowe & Fabrice Morvan

According to documents obtained by People, Kim filed for divorce from the Milli Vanilli member Jan. 8.

Though details surrounding their wedding date remain unclear, Fabrice told the outlet in 2023 that he's been living in Amsterdam with partner Tessa van der Steen and their four children.

Instagram (Austin McBroom)

Austin & Catherine McBroom

The couple behind "The ACE Family" YouTube channel announced they broke up after nearly seven years of marriage Jan. 11.

"We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids," Austin wrote on Instagram. "We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Sam Feher & Kory Keefer

The Summer House stars called it quites after over a year of dating, she revealed in January.

"I didn't break up with him because I don't love him, I broke up with him because he doesn't love me," Sam shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "It's the first time I've picked myself ever in the relationship."

But despite not being on the same page, she added that she and her formr costar remain on "good terms."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Baby Reindeer's Alleged Stalker Fiona Harvey Shares Her Truth

2

Taylor Swift Adds Cute Nod to Travis Kelce to New Eras Tour Set

3

Family of 10-Year-Old Survivor in Murder-Suicide Share Update

4

Girlfriend of Surfer Found Dead in Mexico Shares His Final Voicemail

5

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy