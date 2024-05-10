Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Silence on Daughter Aoki’s Brief Romance With Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf

Watch : Aoki Lee Simmons SPLITS with Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons has her daughter's back.

One month after her and ex Russell Simmons' 21-year-old daughter Aoki's brief dalliance with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, became public, the fashion designer is sharing her thoughts.

"I don't think she had an anything," Kimora said to TMZ May 10 when asked if she knew about Aoki's relationship at the time. "She's a young pretty girl, and I think, we don't think the toads we may kiss is going to be broadcasted. And I personally feel a little bit like she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls. There's definitely an age dynamic there."

As she admitted after seeing the PDA pics of the pair on vacation, "I probably was a little bit embarrassed. But you know me, I'm definitely like, 'It is what it is, honey. Come on home, Mama's got your back. He ain't coming.'"

Romance rumors abounded when Aoki and Vittorio were spotted kissing during an April trip to the Caribbean Island of St. Bart's.