Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Having Twins? Here’s the Truth

Is it Like, baby—or Like, baby, baby?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's families raised eyebrows after hinting that the couple—who revealed they're expecting their first baby—might actually be having twins.
After Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin reposted the couple's maternity photo shoots May 9, Justin's mom Pattie Mallette responded, "Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!"
Wait, grandbabies plural? Sparking speculation on just how many kids Justin and Hailey will be expecting with the comment, Pattie quickly clarified that the model is only pregnant with one child.
"No not twins lol I wish," she wrote on the post. "I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."
And Pattie knows she'll be one less lonely girl after Baby Bieber arrives.
"So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya'll," she shared in an Instagram video earlier in the day. "Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness!"
The 49-year-old went on to praise her son and his wife—who tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows this month in Hawaii—for having all the qualities needed to be a fantastic dad and mom. As Pattie put it, "Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever, and I am so excited."
The Baldwin side is no less enthused by their new family member, with Stephen writing in a post of his own, "Love you guys blessed beyond words."
The Usual Suspects actor—who asked for prayers for the Biebers back in February—added, "Praise God let's get ready to have some fun y'all."
Read on for all the ways the Biebers hinted at Hailey's pregnancy in recent months: