Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Having Twins? Here’s the Truth

Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette sparked rumors that he and Hailey Bieber might be having twins after the couple announced the model's pregnancy May 9. She set the record straight on social media.

Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Renew Their Vows in Epic Pregnancy Reveal!

Is it Like, baby—or Like, baby, baby? 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's families raised eyebrows after hinting that the couple—who revealed they're expecting their first baby—might actually be having twins. 

After Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin reposted the couple's maternity photo shoots May 9, Justin's mom Pattie Mallette responded, "Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!"

Wait, grandbabies plural? Sparking speculation on just how many kids Justin and Hailey will be expecting with the comment, Pattie quickly clarified that the model is only pregnant with one child. 

"No not twins lol I wish," she wrote on the post. "I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."

And Pattie knows she'll be one less lonely girl after Baby Bieber arrives.

"So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya'll," she shared in an Instagram video earlier in the day. "Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness!"

photos
Celebs React to Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

The 49-year-old went on to praise her son and his wife—who tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows this month in Hawaii—for having all the qualities needed to be a fantastic dad and mom. As Pattie put it, "Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever, and I am so excited."

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The Baldwin side is no less enthused by their new family member, with Stephen writing in a post of his own, "Love you guys blessed beyond words." 

The Usual Suspects actor—who asked for prayers for the Biebers back in February—added, "Praise God let's get ready to have some fun y'all."

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Read on for all the ways the Biebers hinted at Hailey's pregnancy in recent months:

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Prayers

Though Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin never revealed why he requested people pray for her and Justin back in February, his cryptic post definitely raised eyebrows.

Now, knowing the mom-to-be is a little over six months pregnancy, the timing doesn't not make sense for pregnancy well wishes.

BACKGRID

Big Jackets

In many of her recent public sightings, Hailey has donned an oversized jacket—which hide her waist and belly. 

Updated Skin Care Routine

In March, Hailey shared a look at her current skin care routine to help combat perioral dermatitis.

"I use a prescription azelaic acid cream, which really helps with the inflammation," she shared in the video. "In the daytime, I use Clindamycin, which is also a prescription that you can get from the dermatologist."

Both azelaic acid cream and Clindamycin are often given to pregnant women as they are safe and gentle enough while still fighting acne and other skin conditions. 

Instagram

Coachella Style

Much of the model's fits for this year's festival, again, covered her stomach or were oversized—a break from her usual skin-showing looks for the desert event.

BACKGRID

Staying Comfy

But keeping things coy, when posting a mirror selfie showing off her April 13 Coachella look—featuring a baggy leather jacket—Hailey wrote, "The category is: comfort."

Instagram / Justin Bieber

His Favorite Girl 

In the "Baby" singer's only recent post with Hailey, shared April 15 of the pair at Coachella, his body is covering hers.

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Overcome with Emotion

During a recent posting spree on Instagram, Justin shared photos of himself crying, to which Hailey wrote back, "A pretty crier."

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Vacation Comfort

At the end of April, the Rhode beauty founder and Justin were seen by fans on vacation in Hawaii where Hailey was—once again—conveniently wearing a baggy babydoll style dress. 

