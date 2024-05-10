Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Having Twins? Here’s the Truth

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Renew Their Vows in Epic Pregnancy Reveal!

Is it Like, baby—or Like, baby, baby?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's families raised eyebrows after hinting that the couple—who revealed they're expecting their first baby—might actually be having twins.

After Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin reposted the couple's maternity photo shoots May 9, Justin's mom Pattie Mallette responded, "Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!"

Wait, grandbabies plural? Sparking speculation on just how many kids Justin and Hailey will be expecting with the comment, Pattie quickly clarified that the model is only pregnant with one child.

"No not twins lol I wish," she wrote on the post. "I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."

And Pattie knows she'll be one less lonely girl after Baby Bieber arrives.

"So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya'll," she shared in an Instagram video earlier in the day. "Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness!"