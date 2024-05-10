Shania Twain Is Still the One After Pink Hair Transformation Makes Her Unrecognizable

Shania Twain's new look is gonna getcha good.
The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer showed off a new pink hair color that she wore for a recent magazine shoot, and the stunning transformation makes her look nearly unrecognizable.
In the snap shared to Instagram May 9, Shania smiled wide for the camera while her long, electrifying pink waves fell messily over her shoulders. She paired the style with a dark black sweater to accentuate the pop of color, as well as a smoky eyeshadow look.
Along with the selfie, the 58-year-old wrote in the caption, "I love this outtake from the @hauteliving cover shoot because you can FEEL how much fun I was having."
The look certainly surprised fans, with one commenting, "That picture does not even come close to looking like you." Another added, "Been a fan for years, had no idea who this was."
Shania also hinted that her days of dying her tresses aren't over, adding that fans can expect her "to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare" during her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which is set to kick off this month.
Closing out the post, she added, "Sorry not sorry!!"
But this isn't the first time Shania has expressed her plans to change-up her 'do. Last summer, the Grammy winner—who's previously turned heads with platinum blonde tresses and a bubblegum pink hair styling—shared that the natural aging process has inspired her to experiment more with unique hues.
"Over the years, I have had many different styles," Shania told E! News at the time. "I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray."
Noting that she "might change my hair color every week," she added, "Why not? I'll have an empty palette."
