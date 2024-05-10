NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Shania Twain Is Still the One After Pink Hair Transformation Makes Her Unrecognizable

Shania Twain turned heads when she shared that she ditched her natural brown color for a new, bright pink hair style. See the stunning transformation.

By Leah Degrazia May 10, 2024 2:00 AMTags
HairShania TwainCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: Shania Twain Talks Playing With Hair Color Since "Going Gray"

Shania Twain's new look is gonna getcha good. 

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer showed off a new pink hair color that she wore for a recent magazine shoot, and the stunning transformation makes her look nearly unrecognizable. 

In the snap shared to Instagram May 9, Shania smiled wide for the camera while her long, electrifying pink waves fell messily over her shoulders. She paired the style with a dark black sweater to accentuate the pop of color, as well as a smoky eyeshadow look.

Along with the selfie, the 58-year-old wrote in the caption, "I love this outtake from the @hauteliving cover shoot because you can FEEL how much fun I was having."

The look certainly surprised fans, with one commenting, "That picture does not even come close to looking like you." Another added, "Been a fan for years, had no idea who this was."

Shania also hinted that her days of dying her tresses aren't over, adding that fans can expect her "to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare" during her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which is set to kick off this month. 

photos
Shania Twain's Sexiest Looks

Closing out the post, she added, "Sorry not sorry!!"

But this isn't the first time Shania has expressed her plans to change-up her 'do. Last summer, the Grammy winner—who's previously turned heads with platinum blonde tresses and a bubblegum pink hair styling—shared that the natural aging process has inspired her to experiment more with unique hues. 

"Over the years, I have had many different styles," Shania told E! News at the time. "I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray."

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Noting that she "might change my hair color every week," she added, "Why not? I'll have an empty palette."

Keep reading for more stars who have undergone epic hair transformations: 

Instagram / Megan Fox

Megan Fox

The Transformers actress returned to her dark brown tresses and debuted a sassy bob in May 2024, a month after she dyed her hair blue to enter what she dubbed her "Jedi era."

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Dannielynn Birkhead

At age 17, the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith debuted a new lob hairstyle overnight during 2024 Kentucky Derby weekend, which she attended with dad Larry Birkhead.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Baby2Baby / Instagram / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer debuted a lighter, shorter 'do in April 2024.

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne

The Fashion Police alum debuted a blonde bombshell hair transformation May 8.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Homeboy Industries / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Back to blonde: Kim debuted a new platinum 'do in April 2024.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images/Neil Mockford/WireImage

Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder debuted a bright blonde hair transformation April 17 while celebrating her latest Fenty x Puma collection in London.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FRAME/Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Delilah Belle Hamlin

The model debuted a bleach blonde pixie cut at the FRAME event April 4.

Megan Fox/Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos/Instagram

Megan Fox

The Jennifer's Body star traded in her bubblegum pink tresses for a baby blue bob, which she debuted April 2.

James Gourley/Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya

Less than a month afer chopping her hair into a long bob, Zendaya debuted a honey blonde transformation at the Challengers premiere March 26.

Elle Fanning / Instagram

Elle Fanning

The Great star ushered in spring with a fresh cut, as she debuted a long bob March 25.

John Nacion/Getty Images/John Nacion/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls alum swapped out her signature blonde hair for a dark brunette transformation on March 18.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Forever 21/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bre Tiesi

The Selling Sunset star looked completely unrecognizable after debuting a dramatic blonde transformation March 16.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne

The Fashion Police alum ditched her signature purple hair after six years, tinting it an icy silver in March 2024. 

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Dune actress debuted a shoulder-grazing bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Steven Simione/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney

The Anyone But You star made a showstopping appearance at Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the March 5 event, she unveiled a dramatic long bob haircut.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara

Zoey Deutch

To prepare for her upcoming role as  Jean Seberg, the 29-year-old debuted a bleached blonde pixie cut.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries alum unveiled fringe bangs at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Selena Gomez

The star debuted a bangin' new style at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film Lola in February 2024.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "On the Floor" singer made a dramatic hair change, as she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In January 2024, a month after her prison release, the now-influencer shared a pic of herself sporting a shorter 'do.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a pink 'do in January 2024.

Instagram / Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

In January 2024, the Dancing With the Stars personality shared a video of herself cutting her own hair. "Out with the old energy," she wrote, "and in with the new."

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images / Jaime nogales/Medios y Media / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
