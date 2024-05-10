NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Justin Bieber’s Exes Sofia Richie and Caitlin Beadles React to Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy

Justin Bieber’s exes Sofia Richie and Caitlin Beadles—who he dated in 2016 and 2008, respectively—shared their reactions to Hailey Bieber's pregnancy.

Never say never to Justin Bieber getting support from his ex-girlfriends.

After the singer and wife Hailey Bieber revealed they're expecting their first baby, the couple was showered with well-wishes from friends and family—including more than one of Justin's former flames.

Underneath Hailey's May 9 Instagram post showing photos of their maternity photo shoot and vow renewal in Hawaii, his ex Sofia Richie wrote, "Ahh!! Congratulations."

And over on Justin's post announcing his fatherhood news, his ex Caitlin Beadles commented, "congrats, happy for y'all!"

Caitlin—who now describes herself as a "Mental health & Wellness advocate"—was actually Justin's first girlfriend way back in 2008. They met after the then 14-year-old musician moved to Atlanta to make music with Usher, but their romance fizzled out after a year when she reportedly ended things.

But clearly, the influencer has remained on good terms with the Biebs, with her even attending his 2018 wedding to Hailey. Caitlin also gave her stamp of approval on the setup of what appeared to be the pair's rehearsal dinner in South Carolina, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "When there's gluten free cornbread you best believe I'm taking some to go," according to a screenshot published by People.

As for Sofia, the model dated Justin briefly in the summer of 2016, when they were photographed holding hands in Tokyo and Los Angeles.

"We have a special relationship," she told Billboard that September. "Justin is very easy to talk to, and that's hard to find with people in Los Angeles."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation / Instagram

Of course, Sofia has moved on as well and is currently nine months pregnant with her and husband Elliot Grainge's first baby

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue while sharing the news in January. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Jun Sato/GC Images

It's an experience Hailey now knows firsthand, too. 

Read on for more stars who sent their love to the Biebers amid Hailey's pregnancy news: 

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey & Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby

After the couple announced they're expecting their first baby together on May 9, their friends and family sent their well-wishes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Kris Jenner

"We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

"ahhhh here come the tears again."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh."

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid

"Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Instagram

Pattie Mallette

"THANK YOU JESUS."

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

*cry face emoji*

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

"Omgggg so happy for you both."

Instagram

Bella Hadid

"chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!"

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Madison Beer

"love you both so much."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Demi Lovato

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both."

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Francesca Farago

"AHH IM PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AS HAILEY OMG YAYY CONGRATSSSS."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian

"blessing."

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

"Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Paris Hilton

"Congratulations love."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

"Omggggg Congratulations."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Yolanda Hadid

"OMG sooo happy for you guys, congratulations."

