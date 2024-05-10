Justin Bieber’s Exes Sofia Richie and Caitlin Beadles React to Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Renew Their Vows in Epic Pregnancy Reveal!

Never say never to Justin Bieber getting support from his ex-girlfriends.

After the singer and wife Hailey Bieber revealed they're expecting their first baby, the couple was showered with well-wishes from friends and family—including more than one of Justin's former flames.

Underneath Hailey's May 9 Instagram post showing photos of their maternity photo shoot and vow renewal in Hawaii, his ex Sofia Richie wrote, "Ahh!! Congratulations."

And over on Justin's post announcing his fatherhood news, his ex Caitlin Beadles commented, "congrats, happy for y'all!"

Caitlin—who now describes herself as a "Mental health & Wellness advocate"—was actually Justin's first girlfriend way back in 2008. They met after the then 14-year-old musician moved to Atlanta to make music with Usher, but their romance fizzled out after a year when she reportedly ended things.

But clearly, the influencer has remained on good terms with the Biebs, with her even attending his 2018 wedding to Hailey. Caitlin also gave her stamp of approval on the setup of what appeared to be the pair's rehearsal dinner in South Carolina, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "When there's gluten free cornbread you best believe I'm taking some to go," according to a screenshot published by People.