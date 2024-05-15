Hailey Bieber Gives Glimpse Into Rhode to Pregnancy With Justin Bieber

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Renew Their Vows in Epic Pregnancy Reveal!

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are thrilled to have somebody new to love.

The Rhodes Beauty founder and "Baby" singer confirmed May 9 that they are expecting their first child together, and the couple couldn't help but gush about impending parenthood.

"The past few weeks have been," Hailey wrote on Instagram May 15, summing up her pregnancy journey with emojis of sparkles, a heart, sleeping, flowers, sunset and teary eyes.

Her post also gave a glimpse into her new chapter, including new photos of her baby bump. In one pic, Hailey rocked a white tee and ball cap as she sipped an iced coffee.

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30—who tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 and during a larger wedding party the following year—also celebrated their baby news with a vow renewal, this time in Hawaii—which also doubled as the backdrop for Hailey's maternity shoot.

And while the couple have yet to share a due date, E! News confirmed that the model is about six months along, with the duo being very careful not to spill the beans before they were ready.