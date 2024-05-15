NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Hailey Bieber Gives Glimpse Into Rhode to Pregnancy With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber shared her excitement about expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber after confirming the pregnancy May 9.

By Sabba Rahbar May 15, 2024 8:09 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesJustin BieberCouplesCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Renew Their Vows in Epic Pregnancy Reveal!

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are thrilled to have somebody new to love.

The Rhodes Beauty founder and "Baby" singer confirmed May 9 that they are expecting their first child together, and the couple couldn't help but gush about impending parenthood.

"The past few weeks have been," Hailey wrote on Instagram May 15, summing up her pregnancy journey with emojis of sparkles, a heart, sleeping, flowers, sunset and teary eyes.

Her post also gave a glimpse into her new chapter, including new photos of her baby bump. In one pic, Hailey rocked a white tee and ball cap as she sipped an iced coffee.

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30—who tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 and during a larger wedding party the following year—also celebrated their baby news with a vow renewal, this time in Hawaii—which also doubled as the backdrop for Hailey's maternity shoot.

And while the couple have yet to share a due date, E! News confirmed that the model is about six months along, with the duo being very careful not to spill the beans before they were ready.

photos
Celebs React to Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Although if you were paying attention, there were several clues along the way, namely that Hailey was donning more oversized clothing, even telling fans in March that she was updating her skincare routine to use a new cream that is often prescribed to women who are expecting.

And as Hailey explained in back in 2021, she always had dreams of becoming a mom, and even started the baby conversations with the Grammy winner early on in their relationship.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

2

Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Jokes Affected His Kids

3

Victoria Justice Breaks Silence on Dan Schneider & Quiet on Set

"We were having pillow talk conversations," she recalled on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, "with him telling me, ‘My biggest goal in life is to have a healthy family.' In my head, I'm just like, 'I just don't think that that is BS because he doesn't have to say that.'"

"We always had so many conversations about our goals," she continued, "where we wanted to end up at a certain age. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."

And since the announcement, friends, family and fans have expressed their excitement for Hailey's pregnancy.

"THANK YOU JESUS," Justin's mom Pattie Mallette commented on their Instagram reveal, with Hailey's cousin Ireland Baldwin adding, "Baby glazed donut."

Instagram

Keep reading for more adorable reactions to Baby Bieber.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey & Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby

After the couple announced they're expecting their first baby together on May 9, their friends and family sent their well-wishes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Kris Jenner

"We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

"ahhhh here come the tears again."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh."

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid

"Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Instagram

Pattie Mallette

"THANK YOU JESUS."

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

*cry face emoji*

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

"Omgggg so happy for you both."

Instagram

Bella Hadid

"chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!"

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Madison Beer

"love you both so much."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Demi Lovato

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both."

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Francesca Farago

"AHH IM PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AS HAILEY OMG YAYY CONGRATSSSS."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian

"blessing."

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

"Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Paris Hilton

"Congratulations love."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

"Omggggg Congratulations."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Yolanda Hadid

"OMG sooo happy for you guys, congratulations."

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

2

Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Jokes Affected His Kids

3

Victoria Justice Breaks Silence on Dan Schneider & Quiet on Set

4
Exclusive

Is Vanderpump Rules Actually Canceled? Lisa Vanderpump Says...

5

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Youngest Daughter's Name Revealed