Hailey Bieber Gives Glimpse Into Rhode to Pregnancy With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are thrilled to have somebody new to love.
The Rhodes Beauty founder and "Baby" singer confirmed May 9 that they are expecting their first child together, and the couple couldn't help but gush about impending parenthood.
"The past few weeks have been," Hailey wrote on Instagram May 15, summing up her pregnancy journey with emojis of sparkles, a heart, sleeping, flowers, sunset and teary eyes.
Her post also gave a glimpse into her new chapter, including new photos of her baby bump. In one pic, Hailey rocked a white tee and ball cap as she sipped an iced coffee.
Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30—who tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 and during a larger wedding party the following year—also celebrated their baby news with a vow renewal, this time in Hawaii—which also doubled as the backdrop for Hailey's maternity shoot.
And while the couple have yet to share a due date, E! News confirmed that the model is about six months along, with the duo being very careful not to spill the beans before they were ready.
Although if you were paying attention, there were several clues along the way, namely that Hailey was donning more oversized clothing, even telling fans in March that she was updating her skincare routine to use a new cream that is often prescribed to women who are expecting.
And as Hailey explained in back in 2021, she always had dreams of becoming a mom, and even started the baby conversations with the Grammy winner early on in their relationship.
"We were having pillow talk conversations," she recalled on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, "with him telling me, ‘My biggest goal in life is to have a healthy family.' In my head, I'm just like, 'I just don't think that that is BS because he doesn't have to say that.'"
"We always had so many conversations about our goals," she continued, "where we wanted to end up at a certain age. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."
And since the announcement, friends, family and fans have expressed their excitement for Hailey's pregnancy.
"THANK YOU JESUS," Justin's mom Pattie Mallette commented on their Instagram reveal, with Hailey's cousin Ireland Baldwin adding, "Baby glazed donut."
