Save 51% on Abercrombie Activewear, 71% on Supergoop!, 40% on Beachwaver Rotating Curling Irons & More

Abercrombie YPB sculptLUX Cross-Back Mini Dress
Whether you're hitting the gym, going for a run, or simply running errands, this dress has got you covered with its breathable, moisture-wicking properties. Constructed with Abercrombie's revolutionary SculptLux fabric, this dress contours your curves flawlessly and provides the flexibility you need for your active lifestyle.
adidas: Save 50% on adidas styles that rarely go on sale.
Adina Eden: Save 45% sitewide on Adina Eden jewelry.
Aerie: Save up to 40% on Aerie swimwear.
ASOS: Shop these 20% off deals on sunny weather staples.
Athleta: Take up to 60% off new markdowns from Athleta.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Ban.do: Save 50% on clothing and accessories.
Bare Necessities: Get 10 panties for only $35.
Blue Nile: Save up to 50% on jewelry from the Blue Nile Mother's Day Sale.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach: Get 25% off full-price styles from Coach.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals during the Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale.
CUUP: Save 25% on CUUP swimwear and 20% on everything else. My pick: the CUUP bras.
DSW: Shop 25% off adidas, Reebok, Converse, Crocs, and more.
Gap: Save 50% on Gap shorts and 40% on everything else.
Gymshark: Score 20% off deals on shirts and shorts from Gymshark.
H&M: Take 30% off H&M summer favorites.
HerRoom: Get 70% off hundreds of styles during the HerRoom Semi-Annual Sale.
Hollister: Take 25% off Hollister collared shirts and dresses. Plus, 20% off everything else.
J.Crew: Save up to 50% on women's swim and getaway tops.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles. Plus, an extra 30% off when you spend $125+.
JW PEI: Use the code 24MO15 to save 15% of JW PEI bags and accessories. Use the code 20MO20 to save 20% on 2 items.
Kate Spade: Save 30% sitewide on everything from Kate Spade (discount applied at checkout).
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles during the Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Use the code HELLOSUN to save 30% during the Lulus Warm Weather Sale.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Save 25% during the Michael Kors Summer Style Event.
New Balance: Shop 25% off deals from the New Balance Mid-Season Event.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss these 70% off swimwear deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: All linen styles are on sale- $15 shorts, $20 dresses, and $20 pants.
Reebok: Use the code MOM to save 40% on your next Reebok order.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off your next Stuart Weitzman order.
Swimsuits For All: Get up to 60% off swim tops (discount applied at checkout).
ThirdLove: Buy one get, get one for 50% off with the promo code BOGO50.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Get 50% off t-shirts, shorts, and summer essentials.
VICI: Use the code JOY25 to save 25% on your VICI order.
Quay Australia: Save 30% on Quay Australia sunglasses (discount applied at checkout).
Best of Dermstore Skin Care Foundation x Dermstore Sun Protection Kit - $242 Value
Get $242 worth of sun products for just $70: Peter Thomas Roth, EltaMD, Supergoop!, La Roche-Posay, and more top brands. That's a 71% discount.
Beachwaver: Save up to 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bio Ionic: Use the code LOVEMOM to get 30% off Bio Ionic hair tools.
Bluemercury: Use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off BlueMercury: NEST, Diptyque, OSEA, U Beauty, and more.
Exuviance: Indulge and save 40% on curated sets from Exuviance.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Get 20% off Fenty Beauty value sets. PS, many of these are already discounted.
Foreo: Spoil yourself with 50% off Foreo skincare devices.
Herbivore Botanicals: Buy 1 item from the Herbivore Pink Cloud collection, get another for 50% off. Use the code CLOUD at checkout.
Josie Maran: Save 20% and get free shipping during the Josie Maran Birthday Sale.
Kitsch: Use the code MDAY25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
KVD Beauty: Get 30% off KVD Beauty foundation, concealer, and blush.
Laura Geller: Use the code EV10 to save 35% on Laura Geller makeup.
MAC: Get 20% off lipstick, lip liner, lip stain, and lip gloss from MAC Cosmetics.
Mermade Hair: Save 20% sitewide on Mermade hair tools and styling products (discount applied at checkout).
Neostrata: Get 30% off Neostrata moisturizers and cleansers.
Nudestix: Pick a palette with 5 Nudestix minis of your choice for just $60.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Origins: Save 20% on everything from Origins. Plus, get a free 8-piece gift set when. you spend $100+.
Peace Out: Get 25% off everything from Peace Out. My favorite: Peace Out Pore Strips.
Peter Thomas Roth: Use the code MOM38 to get this $200 Peter Thomas Roth eye concentrate for only $38.
Philosophy: Save 30% sitewide on Philosophy skincare, 3-in-1 shower gels, and more.
Sephora: You only have 24 hours to get up to 50% off hair products from Fable & Mane, Canopy, and Mizani. Use the code YAYSAMEDAY for free same day delivery.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and more products from Solawave.
Space NK: Use the code 20OFF to save 20% on your purchase.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Purple Mattress Deals
Get $700 off a Purple mattress and base.
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Anthropologie: Get 30% off candles, perfume, and more from Anthropologie.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Memorial Day Sale.
Capri Blue: Use the code BEST to save 30% on Capri Blue candles and home fragrances.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture from Crate & Barrel.
Cuisinart: Take $100 off select Cuisinart gadgets.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Ember: Use the code BESTMOM to get 20% off select warming mugs and accessories from Ember.
Hexclad: Shop cookware deals from the Hexclad Mother's Day Sale.
Hurom: Take $100 off Hurom juicers with the code HEALTHYMOM.
iRobot: Get $400 off iRobot cleaning devices, including vacuums that do all the work for you.
Leesa: Take 25% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Use the code MOMSDAY20 to get 20% off weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop deals up to 60% off on spring clearance items from Pottery Barn.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Save 60% on Mother's Day gifts from Sur La Table.
Vitruvi: Save 25% on Vitruvi diffusers and essential oils. I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and love them so much.
Wayfair: Get 60% off indoor/outdoor rugs.
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Get 3 Yankee Candles for only $12.
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 50% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
Therabody: Get up to $250 off Therabody devices.
What are the best deals right now?
Shop 51% off deals on these trending styles from Abercrombie. Save up to 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products. Take 50% off adidas styles that rarely go on sale. Get 30% off candles, perfume, and more from Anthropologie.
Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles. Plus, more deals. Get $242 worth of sun products for just $70: Peter Thomas Roth, EltaMD, Supergoop!, La Roche-Posay, and more top brands. Don't miss these 70% off swimwear deals from Nordstrom Rack. Get $700 off a Purple mattress and base.
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
