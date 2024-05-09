Tiffany Haddish Weighs in on Ex Common's Relationship with Jennifer Hudson

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Confesses She Wanted to Sleep With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

Tiffany Haddish isn't haunted by the fact that her ex-boyfriend has moved on.

The Girls Trip alum broke her silence on her ex Common's new relationship with Jennifer Hudson, and to hear Tiffany tell it, she couldn't be happier for the couple.

"I love Jennifer," the 44-year-old gushed on the May 8 episode of the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast. "I hope they're having fun."

As for Tiffany's own experience with Common—who she dated from 2020 to 2021—she explained, "That was a great relationship," adding, "I had fun."

Even though it's been several years since their breakup, Tiffany told Hoda she still doesn't "know" exactly why Common ended the relationship.

"I mean it was weird how it ended," she explained, likening it to a play date as a child, when the kid you're having "a good time" with suddenly has to go—leaving Tiffany to wonder, "‘We was playing, we was having fun, why'd you stop the fun?'