Kelly Rowland Reveals the Advice Moms Don't Want to Hear—But Need to

Watch : Kelly Rowland Praises Blue Ivy Carter's Work Ethic

Kelly Rowland doesn't have a dilemma when it comes to this parenting philosophy.

In fact, the Destiny's Child alum wants other moms to know they're going to make mistakes—a lot of them. It's a piece of advice she was given that allowed her to navigate motherhood with a little more ease.

"A girlfriend of mine, she was being funny, but she was being honest," Kelly told E! News in an exclusive interview. "She was like, 'You're gonna screw this up and that's OK.' The times you get it right, really celebrate yourself.'"

The "Motivation" singer—who shares sons Titan, 9, and Noah, 3, with husband Tim Weatherspoon—explained why it's important to not stress over the tougher moments.

"By nature, the negative trumps the positive moments we should have," Kelly continued. "So, celebrate yourself when you get everything down. I remember doing that when Noah got to sleeping and I started doing this whole dance around the crib."