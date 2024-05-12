Kelly Rowland Reveals the Advice Moms Don't Want to Hear—But Need to

Kelly Rowland doesn't have a dilemma when it comes to this parenting philosophy.
In fact, the Destiny's Child alum wants other moms to know they're going to make mistakes—a lot of them. It's a piece of advice she was given that allowed her to navigate motherhood with a little more ease.
"A girlfriend of mine, she was being funny, but she was being honest," Kelly told E! News in an exclusive interview. "She was like, 'You're gonna screw this up and that's OK.' The times you get it right, really celebrate yourself.'"
The "Motivation" singer—who shares sons Titan, 9, and Noah, 3, with husband Tim Weatherspoon—explained why it's important to not stress over the tougher moments.
"By nature, the negative trumps the positive moments we should have," Kelly continued. "So, celebrate yourself when you get everything down. I remember doing that when Noah got to sleeping and I started doing this whole dance around the crib."
"We're already in our head," Kelly said, which is why taking time to recognize those wins—big or small—can make all the difference.
"No one is going to celebrate you the way you celebrate yourself," she continued. "It's really important to give yourself grace. It's the most beautiful thing we can give ourselves."
So, how does the 43-year-old practice self-care? She keeps it simple.
"I like to wake up a little extra early in the morning, and wash my face or putting on a serum," Kelly shared. "That kind of stuff really means a lot to me. Or sitting outside after I've gotten the [kids] down. I just sit out there with my thoughts and it's grounding."
And sometimes, giving herself pep talks sets the tone for the rest of the day.
"The best thing we can do is connect with ourselves and say, 'Girl, you're doing a good job.' Or 'I'm so proud of you. You really stood up for yourself in that moment,'" she said. "When you put your energy into that, it's gratefulness."
That gratefulness, she continued, "grows in other places in your life—and you're like, 'I didn't know that was coming,' but you deserve it and you put yourself in the space to do so."
Kelly isn't just sharing her words of wisdom. She's putting it into practice by making sure other moms feel taken care of.
In fact, that's one of the reasons she's working with Baby2Baby to help launch the expansion of the organization's Maternal Health & Newborn Supply Kit program (which was made possible with Huggies and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services).
"Every woman, every mother deserves to be seen and heard at all times," Kelly expressed. "The more we talk and the more we're transparent and authentic, the more other people see themselves reflected, and there's no shame involved. There's enough of that going around and we don't have time for that right now."
In the end, she wants you to know sharing is caring: "Any piece of information you get on motherhood or what's changing in your body share the knowledge. It's wealth."