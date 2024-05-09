Jessica Biel Goes Blonde With Major Hair Transformation After Met Gala

Watch : Jessica Biel Shares BTS Video of Her Getting Ready For The 2024 Met Gala

Jessica Biel is saying bye, bye, bye to her signature brunette locks.

In fact, the 7th Heaven alum is ready to find out if blondes have more fun as she debuted a brand new look in New York City May 9.

Jessica was photographed seen stepping out with long, blonde hair, which was partially covered up with a black baseball cap, paired with a chic black coat and sunglasses.

The new hair comes days after the 42-year-old shut down the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala—her first met ball in 11 years—as she leaned into the evening's "The Garden of Time" dress code with her watermelon colored silk Tamara Ralph gown featuring a cape embellished with feathers and crystals, and that took over 320 hours to make.

And of course, Jessica had some very specific Met Gala prep—namely, soaking in 20 pounds of Epsom salts the night before.