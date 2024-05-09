NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Jessica Biel Goes Blonde With Major Hair Transformation After Met Gala

Jessica Biel debuted a brand new hair do, going fully blonde for the first time in years.

By Sabba Rahbar May 09, 2024 9:35 PMTags
Jessica BielHairCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: Jessica Biel Shares BTS Video of Her Getting Ready For The 2024 Met Gala

Jessica Biel is saying bye, bye, bye to her signature brunette locks.

In fact, the 7th Heaven alum is ready to find out if blondes have more fun as she debuted a brand new look in New York City May 9.

Jessica was photographed seen stepping out with long, blonde hair, which was partially covered up with a black baseball cap, paired with a chic black coat and sunglasses.

The new hair comes days after the 42-year-old shut down the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala—her first met ball in 11 years—as she leaned into the evening's "The Garden of Time" dress code with her watermelon colored silk Tamara Ralph gown featuring a cape embellished with feathers and crystals, and that took over 320 hours to make.

And of course, Jessica had some very specific Met Gala prep—namely, soaking in 20 pounds of Epsom salts the night before.

photos
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

"30 minute soak night before," she explained in TikTok posted May 6. "[Drink] tons of water then and off to bed early."

ZapatA/MEGA

"I know some people like to party before Met Ball, and party all weekend and all the things, and I have total respect for that," Jessica added. "This is what I do to get ready for Met Ball."

But her fans weren't the only ones obsessed with her Met Gala fashion as husband Justin TimberlakeThe singer—with whom she shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3—made sure to let everyone know that although he couldn't join his wife on the red carpet because of a concert in San Jose, Jessica's look was taking him to a better place, with him dropping three heart eye emojis in the comments of her May 7 Instagram post showing off her look from the gala. 

Keep reading for a look at some of Jessica and Justin's most adorable family moment over the years.

Instagram/Jessica Biel

Backstage Pass

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons Silas and Phineas rocked the singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch when he kicked off the concert series in April 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Mother & Son

Jessica hugged the couple's youngest son Phineas, as seen in this video Justin shared on the actress' 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Selfia at Sunset

Justin shared this pic on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Couple's Selfie

Justin also shared this snap on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoyed cake on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / @jessicabiel
A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

