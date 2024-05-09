TikToker Kimberley Nix Dead at 31

The TikTok community has lost one of its shining stars.
After battling a rare form of cancer called sarcoma for three years, Kimberley Nix died on May 8. She was 31.
The content creator, who had been documenting her cancer journey on TikTok and Instagram, confirmed the tragic news herself in a video recorded before her passing.
"If you're seeing this message," began Kimberley in the clip shared to her TikTok May 8, "I have passed away peacefully."
Noting that she had a "beautiful life" that she was "so proud of," Kimberley—who is a resident doctor trained in internal medicine—went on to describe the most cherished parts of her life, which included her pets, her husband Michael MacIsaac and makeup "in the reverse order," as well as all her family and friends.
The medical resident also acknowledged how lucky she's been to grow a following on the social media platform, which has allowed her to "reach great heights in sarcoma awareness."
"I love you all, thank you so much for this amazing opportunity," she said, addressing her followers directly. "I'm in happy tears because you've all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life."
Kimberley was diagnosed with sarcoma in 2021, the same year she started chronicling her experience of living with cancer on social media. Through her platform, the influencer has not only educated others on her condition—a form of cancer that begins in the bones and connective tissue such as fat and muscle, according to Mayo Clinic—but also worked to inspire others going through similar experiences to continue living their lives.
"I only have one thing in my life that is tough or hard right now. Yes, it is serious, but [it's] just one thing," Kimberley told People in an interview published April 15. "Life is so much more. It's friends, family, pets, your career, the perfect temperature first sip of tea, the beautiful snow-tipped mountains."
She added, "Seeing the beautiful parts of life each day helps me stay grounded and focused on what's most important to me, and keep pressing forward with more treatment."