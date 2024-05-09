TikToker Kimberley Nix Dead at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The TikTok community has lost one of its shining stars.

After battling a rare form of cancer called sarcoma for three years, Kimberley Nix died on May 8. She was 31.

The content creator, who had been documenting her cancer journey on TikTok and Instagram, confirmed the tragic news herself in a video recorded before her passing.

"If you're seeing this message," began Kimberley in the clip shared to her TikTok May 8, "I have passed away peacefully."

Noting that she had a "beautiful life" that she was "so proud of," Kimberley—who is a resident doctor trained in internal medicine—went on to describe the most cherished parts of her life, which included her pets, her husband Michael MacIsaac and makeup "in the reverse order," as well as all her family and friends.

The medical resident also acknowledged how lucky she's been to grow a following on the social media platform, which has allowed her to "reach great heights in sarcoma awareness."