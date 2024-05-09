Family of 10-Year-Old Survivor in Quadruple Murder-Suicide Praise His Resilience

Watch : 10-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Finds Entire Family Dead in Quadruple Murder-Suicide

A relative is providing an update on the lone survivor of a horrific tragedy.

A little over two weeks after a 10-year-old Oklahoma boy woke up to find his entire family—which included father Jonathon Candy, 42, mother Lindsay Candy, 39, and brothers Dylan, 18, Ethan, 14, and Lucas, 12—dead in an apparent murder-suicide, his aunt is providing an update on how he is doing.

"We are deeply grateful for the community who has risen up to surround and support our family, especially my nephew, over the last two weeks," she wrote in a statement on the family's GoFundMe page May 8. "He is safe, loved and amazing all of us with his resilience."

And the 10-year-old's guardian—who only signed by her initials S.R.—added a note of gratitude for those who have donated toward the young boy's future education and mental health fund.

"Thank you for feeding us," she continued. "Thank you for checking in and keeping us company and running errands and bearing some of this burden of grief. Thank you for the contributions of time and money that will help us raise my nephew with the security and opportunities that every child deserves."