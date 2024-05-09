RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley Break Up After 9 Years of Marriage

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "P.K." Kemsley are taking time apart.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she and her husband have separated after nine years of marriage.
"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," Dorit—who shares son Jagger, 10, and 8-year-old daughter Phoenix, with PK—wrote in a May 9 Instagram post. "We have had our struggles over the past few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."
The Bravo star continued, "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."
Their breakup comes on the heels of RHOBH's 13th season in which Dorit got very candid about her and PK's relationship issues, with one of the biggest problems being the businessman spending weeks away from his family in Europe for work.
However, prior to the latest season, the 47-year-old shut down divorce rumors and insisted she and PK were doing everything possible to salvage their relationship.
"PK and I are committed to continuously working on our marriage," Dorit exclusively told E! News last November. "We have made it to the other side where we're good and we both want to keep working on our marriage. I wouldn't say that we are without our challenges, but I think that when you're committed to working on things and making the changes necessary and listening to one another, that your relationship takes a turn for the better and that's definitely the place that we're in right now."
However, the Beverly Beach fashion designer admitted she felt disconnected from PK following her terrifying 2021 home invasion, which occurred while he was out of the country.
"The post-trauma, it did a lot of things to me things that I didn't expect," she explained. "It definitely took a toll and it took a toll on all aspects of my life and my marriage. PK travels for work—he works all over the world—and he was traveling a lot and in a time where I needed him the most, he was gone the most."
