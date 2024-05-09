RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley Break Up After 9 Years of Marriage

Watch : Kyle Richards Confronts Dorit Kemsley on RHOBH Reunion

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "P.K." Kemsley are taking time apart.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she and her husband have separated after nine years of marriage.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," Dorit—who shares son Jagger, 10, and 8-year-old daughter Phoenix, with PK—wrote in a May 9 Instagram post. "We have had our struggles over the past few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."

The Bravo star continued, "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."

Their breakup comes on the heels of RHOBH's 13th season in which Dorit got very candid about her and PK's relationship issues, with one of the biggest problems being the businessman spending weeks away from his family in Europe for work.