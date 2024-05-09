NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber is pregnant with her and Justin Bieber's first baby. But while they kept the news a secret until now, there were also some hints along the way.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 09, 2024 8:55 PMTags
PregnanciesJustin BieberCouplesCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant: Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber!

For the first six months of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy, she and husband and Justin Bieber were like baby, baby, baby, no… body needs to know.

Yes, Justin and Hailey are officially expecting their first child together, which they confirmed on social media May 9. But while the Rhode beauty founder is a little over six months pregnant, E! News can confirm, the pair was careful in keeping the news under wraps. There were, however, to the careful eye, some clues along the way. 

First and foremost, Hailey's personal style has shifted in recent months. Whereas the 27-year-old often preferred to show off some skin during her annual Coachella attendance, at this year's festival, Hailey covered herself in an oversized leather jacket. 

In fact, oversized jackets had become an apparent go-to for her, having been photographed in a number of recent looks that disguised her waist. And, when she and and Justin were spotted on vacation in Hawaii earlier this month by fans, Hailey was dressed in a babydoll style dress—a choice that was not only comfortable, but one that also had an empire waistline that hid her stomach. 

photos
Celebs React to Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Back in March, Hailey also gave fans an updated skincare routine for tackling perioral dermatitis, "a skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea" she explained on TikTok. 

As part of her routine, Hailey cited using a prescription azelaic acid cream and clindamycin—both of which are often prescribed to women who are expecting as they're safe to use during pregnancy

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Justin Bieber

2

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer

3

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

But as Hailey and Justin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last year, the pair were well aware of the speculation over when they'd grow their family.

"Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh my god, she's pregnant,'" she told GQ Hype in October. "And that's happened to me multiple times before. There is something that's disheartening about, damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?"

But even then, Hailey acknowledged her excitement at the future possibility. 

"[Motherhood] is something that I look forward to," she admitted. "It's also such a private, intimate thing. It's something that's going to come when it comes."

And come it has. For more of Hailey's pregnancy easter eggs, keep reading. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Prayers

Though Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin never revealed why he requested people pray for her and Justin back in February, his cryptic post definitely raised eyebrows.

Now, knowing the mom-to-be is a little over six months pregnancy, the timing doesn't not make sense for pregnancy well wishes.

BACKGRID

Big Jackets

In many of her recent public sightings, Hailey has donned an oversized jacket—which hide her waist and belly. 

Updated Skin Care Routine

In March, Hailey shared a look at her current skin care routine to help combat perioral dermatitis.

"I use a prescription azelaic acid cream, which really helps with the inflammation," she shared in the video. "In the daytime, I use Clindamycin, which is also a prescription that you can get from the dermatologist."

Both azelaic acid cream and Clindamycin are often given to pregnant women as they are safe and gentle enough while still fighting acne and other skin conditions. 

Instagram

Coachella Style

Much of the model's fits for this year's festival, again, covered her stomach or were oversized—a break from her usual skin-showing looks for the desert event.

BACKGRID

Staying Comfy

But keeping things coy, when posting a mirror selfie showing off her April 13 Coachella look—featuring a baggy leather jacket—Hailey wrote, "The category is: comfort."

Instagram / Justin Bieber

His Favorite Girl 

In the "Baby" singer's only recent post with Hailey, shared April 15 of the pair at Coachella, his body is covering hers.

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Overcome with Emotion

During a recent posting spree on Instagram, Justin shared photos of himself crying, to which Hailey wrote back, "A pretty crier."

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Vacation Comfort

At the end of April, the Rhode beauty founder and Justin were seen by fans on vacation in Hawaii where Hailey was—once again—conveniently wearing a baggy babydoll style dress. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Justin Bieber

2

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer

3

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

4

Girlfriend of Surfer Found Dead in Mexico Shares His Final Voicemail

5

RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley & PK Break Up After 9 Years of Marriage