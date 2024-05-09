All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

For the first six months of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy, she and husband and Justin Bieber were like baby, baby, baby, no… body needs to know.
Yes, Justin and Hailey are officially expecting their first child together, which they confirmed on social media May 9. But while the Rhode beauty founder is a little over six months pregnant, E! News can confirm, the pair was careful in keeping the news under wraps. There were, however, to the careful eye, some clues along the way.
First and foremost, Hailey's personal style has shifted in recent months. Whereas the 27-year-old often preferred to show off some skin during her annual Coachella attendance, at this year's festival, Hailey covered herself in an oversized leather jacket.
In fact, oversized jackets had become an apparent go-to for her, having been photographed in a number of recent looks that disguised her waist. And, when she and and Justin were spotted on vacation in Hawaii earlier this month by fans, Hailey was dressed in a babydoll style dress—a choice that was not only comfortable, but one that also had an empire waistline that hid her stomach.
Back in March, Hailey also gave fans an updated skincare routine for tackling perioral dermatitis, "a skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea" she explained on TikTok.
As part of her routine, Hailey cited using a prescription azelaic acid cream and clindamycin—both of which are often prescribed to women who are expecting as they're safe to use during pregnancy.
But as Hailey and Justin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last year, the pair were well aware of the speculation over when they'd grow their family.
"Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh my god, she's pregnant,'" she told GQ Hype in October. "And that's happened to me multiple times before. There is something that's disheartening about, damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?"
But even then, Hailey acknowledged her excitement at the future possibility.
"[Motherhood] is something that I look forward to," she admitted. "It's also such a private, intimate thing. It's something that's going to come when it comes."
And come it has. For more of Hailey's pregnancy easter eggs, keep reading.