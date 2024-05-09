All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

Watch : Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant: Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber!

For the first six months of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy, she and husband and Justin Bieber were like baby, baby, baby, no… body needs to know.

Yes, Justin and Hailey are officially expecting their first child together, which they confirmed on social media May 9. But while the Rhode beauty founder is a little over six months pregnant, E! News can confirm, the pair was careful in keeping the news under wraps. There were, however, to the careful eye, some clues along the way.

First and foremost, Hailey's personal style has shifted in recent months. Whereas the 27-year-old often preferred to show off some skin during her annual Coachella attendance, at this year's festival, Hailey covered herself in an oversized leather jacket.

In fact, oversized jackets had become an apparent go-to for her, having been photographed in a number of recent looks that disguised her waist. And, when she and and Justin were spotted on vacation in Hawaii earlier this month by fans, Hailey was dressed in a babydoll style dress—a choice that was not only comfortable, but one that also had an empire waistline that hid her stomach.