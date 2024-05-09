These Moments Between Justin Bieber and Pregnant Hailey Bieber Prove They’ll Never Ever, Ever Be Apart

Watch : Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin Bieber's 30th Birthday with Sweet Tribute

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's love story is all that matters.

The "Baby" singer and Rhode Skin founder announced they are expecting their first child together on May 9, sharing the news in a video shared to both of their social media accounts.

In the May 9 clip, Hailey, 27, wore a lacy, white Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress while holding her baby bump and a bouquet of flowers. She posed for the camera while Justin—clad in a black jacket and backwards cap—took photos of her.

But their heart-melting pregnancy announcement is far from the first adorable moment between Justin and Hailey, who first met as tweens during a 2009 meet-and-greet for the "Intentions" singer. In fact, since rekindling their on-and-off relationship in 2018 and getting married the same year, the pair have shared many of their sweet moments together with the world.

Because, as Hailey previously put it, showing you care is just what you do when you marry your "best friend."