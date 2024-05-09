These Moments Between Justin Bieber and Pregnant Hailey Bieber Prove They’ll Never Ever, Ever Be Apart

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's love story is all that matters.
The "Baby" singer and Rhode Skin founder announced they are expecting their first child together on May 9, sharing the news in a video shared to both of their social media accounts.
In the May 9 clip, Hailey, 27, wore a lacy, white Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress while holding her baby bump and a bouquet of flowers. She posed for the camera while Justin—clad in a black jacket and backwards cap—took photos of her.
But their heart-melting pregnancy announcement is far from the first adorable moment between Justin and Hailey, who first met as tweens during a 2009 meet-and-greet for the "Intentions" singer. In fact, since rekindling their on-and-off relationship in 2018 and getting married the same year, the pair have shared many of their sweet moments together with the world.
Because, as Hailey previously put it, showing you care is just what you do when you marry your "best friend."
"I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out," the model told Harper's Bazaar in August 2022. "And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend."
And Justin, 30, is certainly on the same page, sharing an equally adoring sentiment in a tribute to Hailey for their fifth wedding anniversary last fall.
"To the most precious, my beloved," the singer wrote in a September 2023 Instagram caption, alongside photos of himself with Hailey. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."
He continued, "So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."
