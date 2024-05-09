NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

These Moments Between Justin Bieber and Pregnant Hailey Bieber Prove They’ll Never Ever, Ever Be Apart

Now that Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have announced that they're expecting their first child together, take a deep dive back through the sweetest moments in their relationship.

By Leah Degrazia May 09, 2024 8:15 PMTags
PregnanciesJustin BieberCouplesCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin Bieber's 30th Birthday with Sweet Tribute

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's love story is all that matters. 

The "Baby" singer and Rhode Skin founder announced they are expecting their first child together on May 9, sharing the news in a video shared to both of their social media accounts. 

In the May 9 clip, Hailey, 27, wore a lacy, white Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress while holding her baby bump and a bouquet of flowers. She posed for the camera while Justin—clad in a black jacket and backwards cap—took photos of her. 

But their heart-melting pregnancy announcement is far from the first adorable moment between Justin and Hailey, who first met as tweens during a 2009 meet-and-greet for the "Intentions" singer. In fact, since rekindling their on-and-off relationship in 2018 and getting married the same year, the pair have shared many of their sweet moments together with the world. 

Because, as Hailey previously put it, showing you care is just what you do when you marry your "best friend." 

photos
Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Getaway to the South of France With Justine Skye and More Stars

"I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out," the model told Harper's Bazaar in August 2022. "And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend." 

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

And Justin, 30, is certainly on the same page, sharing an equally adoring sentiment in a tribute to Hailey for their fifth wedding anniversary last fall. 

"To the most precious, my beloved," the singer wrote in a September 2023 Instagram caption, alongside photos of himself with Hailey. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."

He continued, "So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."

Want more of Justin and Hailey's romance? Keep reading to relive more of their cutest moments:  

Instagram/Justin Bieber
PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Marriage Milestone

"To the most precious, my beloved." Justin wrote on Instagram. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Forever

"5," Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. "I love you."

Instagram
Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Instagram
No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Instagram
Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Instagram
Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Instagram
Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Instagram
Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

