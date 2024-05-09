Last Minute Mother's Day Shopping? Get These Sephora Gift Sets with Free Same-Day Shipping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Red Alert: Mother's Day is this weekend. And if you've got a mom (or a mother-in-law) that you still haven't gotten anything for yet, then I've got some good news for you. Listen up...there are tons of beauty sets at Sephora that make perfect gifts, and they come with same day delivery until May 12, using code YAYSAMEDAY at checkout. You have to be a Beauty Insider to get the deal, which is free to join and comes with year-round savings and free shipping, so it's pretty worth it. To help you pick out the best of the best, I've put together a list of the top Sephora gift set deals for the mother figure in your life (or maybe you keep it for yourself, no one will know).
These limited edition combinations aren't around for long and are typically valued at a much higher price than they're selling for. It's a win/win. You can get skincare, makeup, hair, brow, perfume, and lip care value sets from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clinique, Drunk Elephant, and more, which equals great deals on some exclusive products. Get a set of Tatcha's mini favorites, including bestsellers like their Rice Wash and Dewy Skin cream, valued at $118 but selling for $68. And a Drunk Elephant Bronze and Brighten Serum Duo valued at $76, could be yours for $64.
So, don't wait a second longer and head over to Sephora for mom-ready, beauty gifts. You've just won Mother's Day.
Drunk Elephant Time to Reflect Bronze and Brighten Serum Duo
Valued at $76, this Drunk Elephant serum duo could be yours for just $64. It includes a combination a bronzing serum plus a niacinamide serum, so you get glowing skin and can reduce dark spots and gain more firmness in your face.
Sephora Favorites Summer Showstoppers Kit
It's hard for any mom to resist this 10-piece Sephora Favorites kit (valued at $154, but selling for $52). It's a limited edition curation, including full-size products from Glossier, HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA, and Beautyblender, everything she needs to glow this summer.
CLINIQUE Refresh in 5 Skincare and Makeup Set
Get a fresh look in 5 minutes with this Clinique set. It includes a hydrating moisturizer, a cleansing makeup remover, a mild liquid face soap, mascara, and eye cream -- all for just $23.
Supergoop! All Day Glow SPF Set
Snag this Supergoop! glowing SPF set valued at $70 for just $44. Included, you'll find the Glow Screen broad spectrum sunblock, Glow Stick, and Glow Oil, which is designed to protect your skin and give you a radiant glowing boost all at once.
Fenty Skin Lil Butta Dropz Mini Whipped Oil Body Cream Trio
With a $69 value, this Fenty Skin body cream trio is a steal at $29. You get mini sizes of the Whipped Oil Body Cream in Vanilla Butta, Butta, and Cinnamon Butta, plus intense hydration for your skin.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
This bestselling Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set is valued at $36, but for you, it's just $30. The set features a travel-friendly trio of bum bum cream, fragrance mist, and shower gel, perfect for the jetsetting and trendy mom on the go.
LANEIGE Dream Team Trio Set
For the busy mom who likes to multi-task, these masks that work while you sleep are a slam dunk. The set includes mini sizes of Laneige's bestselling sleeping masks that are designed to moisturize your skin and lips, and keep them glowing.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow & Lash Styling Kit
Define your brows and lengthen your lashes with this Anastasia Beverly Hills kit. It includes a full size brow pencil, a mini size brow gel, and a volumizing mascara, for just $29.
Tatcha Mini Favorites Set
This Tatcha Mini Favorites Set includes a set of six of their bestsellers, including the Cleansing Oil, Rice Wash, Deep Cleanse, Essence, Water Cream, and Dewy Skin Cream, valued at $118. Your mom will want these products in her skincare routine ASAP.
Sephora Favorites Deluxe Best-Selling Mini Perfume Sampler Set
When you hand this Sephora mini perfume sampler set (valued at $159, but selling for $90) to your mom, she'll be sure to name you her favorite child. It includes 7 sample size fragrances with a mix of floral and spicy scents, and if your mom wants a full size of any scent, she just needs to take it to a Sephora for a free upgrade.
L'Occitane Nourishing and Protective Hand Cream Trio Kit
This L'Occitane Nourishing and Protective Hand Cream Trio Kit is the perfect gift set for the mom who loves soft hands. The luxe creams come in Almond Delicious, Lavender, and Shea Butter, and is valued at $39.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip and Cheek Secrets Set
Any beauty loving mom needs a Charlotte Tilbury gift set. This one is valued at $75 (but sells for $50) and includes 4 of the brand's bestselling Pillow Talk products for radiant lips and cheeks.
VOLUSPA Mini Candle Set
Still not sure what to get your mom? Then you can't go wrong with a gift set of 4 mini Voluspa candles that smell like fruits, florals, and vacation vibes. Plus, they come in luxe containers that will impress any mom.