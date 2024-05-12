Jeannie Mai Shares Insight Into Life With Adventure-Loving 2-Year-Old Daughter Monaco

Watch : Tyler Henry Reads Loni Love and Jeannie Mai

Parenting is a journey, and Jeannie Mai's 2-year-old daughter Monaco always keeps things rolling—literally

"My daughter's an adventuress," Jeannie told E! News in an exclusive interview last month. "She's scootering. She's skateboarding. I'm teaching her how to ride a bike right now."

Though they're constantly on the go, the mother-daughter duo enjoys the still moments, too.

"She's also really learning how to do things to self-soothe, which I'm really into," Jeannie continued. "She's into meditating. She's into counting down her feelings until she's in a calm place. That's such a really big deal for me because I learned how to emotionally regulate, like, last week and I'm still just starting. So for us to learn together is so huge."

And that's not the only shared like-mother-like-daughter traits.

Asked about their similarities, Jeannie noted her daughter's "enthusiasm, her electricity and her excitement. She's so emphatic and so excitable. I know that comes from me. When she's got that squeal, when she's got that 'O.M.G,' when she's got that cunning little glisten to her eye that she was up to do things a little differently than I taught her, oh, I already know that's me 100 percent."