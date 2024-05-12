NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Jeannie Mai Shares Insight Into Life With Adventure-Loving 2-Year-Old Daughter Monaco

Celebrate Mother's Day by reading Jeannie Mai's exclusive interview with E! in which she shares what her 2-year-old daughter Monaco is into these days.

Parenting is a journey, and Jeannie Mai's 2-year-old daughter Monaco always keeps things rolling—literally

"My daughter's an adventuress," Jeannie told E! News in an exclusive interview last month. "She's scootering. She's skateboarding. I'm teaching her how to ride a bike right now." 

Though they're constantly on the go, the mother-daughter duo enjoys the still moments, too.

"She's also really learning how to do things to self-soothe, which I'm really into," Jeannie continued. "She's into meditating. She's into counting down her feelings until she's in a calm place. That's such a really big deal for me because I learned how to emotionally regulate, like, last week and I'm still just starting. So for us to learn together is so huge."

And that's not the only shared like-mother-like-daughter traits.

Asked about their similarities, Jeannie noted her daughter's "enthusiasm, her electricity and her excitement. She's so emphatic and so excitable. I know that comes from me. When she's got that squeal, when she's got that 'O.M.G,' when she's got that cunning little glisten to her eye that she was up to do things a little differently than I taught her, oh, I already know that's me 100 percent."

Jeannie Mai Shares a Holiday Gift Guide for the Hardworking Fashionista

Jeannie welcomed Monaco with then-husband Jeezy in January 2022 (he filed for divorce in September 2023). And since becoming a mom, the Hello Hunnay YouTuber has seen a shift in the way her own mother parents.

"What's really great is asking my mom to take pause with the way that she raised me to learn a different way to raise Monaco," she explained. "I didn't think that my mom would be open to that because she's three kids in. Most moms are like, 'Don't even tell me what to do. I already know how to raise my kids.' Like, they think that, and I think that's right in a lot of ways. But I also think it's important to be open-minded to the new ways that you can teach kids. And she's open to that, and I find that so respectful."

It's a path Jeannie hopes to follow herself if Monaco ever has children one day.

"Even when Monaco has kids, I have to be mindful about how she wants me to be a grandmother, and that's really important to me," the 45-year-old added. "So my mom chilling out and not doing what Mamma Mai thinks is right but just doing what Monaco needs is very meaningful to me."

But as she focuses on the present, Jeannie strives to ensure Monaco gets the most out of her day-to-day.

"Right now, what I'm worried about most is I'm making sure that Monaco gets to experience everything there is to experience, especially the things that she likes," she said. "So if it's traveling, if it's visiting her grandparents, if it's taking a walk and counting the different daffodils that are lined on the street, if it's snowboarding, whatever it is that she really likes, I want her to experience it, and then I want to provide as much as she can in that arena so that she can see what she likes and take from it what she wants."

One of the experiences they recently shared together was a trip to Vietnam with Smile Train, a nonprofit that provides surgery and care to children with cleft lips and palates. Jeannie also hosted the organization's 25th anniversary gala in New York May 8.

It's a cause that's near and dear to her heart as one of her relatives was born with a cleft lip and palate, and she learned what it was like to live with the condition.

"Having followed Smile Train's work for their last 25 years, having really understood how dedicated they are to the 90-plus countries that they support, all of the doctors and medical professionals that they really equip in order to do free surgeries," she said, "I had to not only jump on board but also to be a part of this 25-year celebration."

To see more celebrity parents and their mini-me's, keep reading.

John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

Jodie Sweetin & Zoie Herpin

The Full House alum appears with her look-alike eldest daughter (left) and daughter Beatrix during a trip to Jamaica in 2023.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Yolanda Hadid & Gigi Hadid

Like mother like daughter. After becoming a household name on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former supermodel Yolanda Hadid's daughter Gigi Hadid broke into the fashion industry as a teen and has been rocking runways ever since.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's fifth child, son Scott Eastwood, has followed in his movie star footsteps by starring in films like Suicide Squad, Snowden, The Fate of the Furious and Pacific Rim.

Larry French/Getty Images for The Jefferson Awards Foundation
Jon Bon Jovi & Jake Bongiovi

The Bon Jovi singer and his third child is his mini-me. Pictured: The two appear on either sides of with the musician's wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, and their youngest son Romeo Bongiovi at the Jefferson Awards Foundation' 2017 DC National Ceremony at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC. in 2017.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise

The look-alike duo is all smiles while attending a 2016 performance of Finding Neverland in the Big Apple. 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
James Marsden & Jack Marsden

Woah, the Marsden men's resemblance was uncanny at the 2017 SAG Awards.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kim Zolciak & Brielle Bierman

Double take! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's  daughter looks like her younger sister!

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo & Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The soccer star has the cutest plus-one ever at the London premiere of Ronaldo.

Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Sailor is taking after her mom in the modeling industry.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kate Moss & Lila Moss

And Kate's daughter is also following in her mom's famous footsteps.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Here posing for an Instagram snap before the Hot Pursuit premiere in Los Angeles, mom and her daughter have never looked more alike!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lisa Bonet & Zoë Kravitz

Like mother, like daughter. The two attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015.

Instagram
Rumer Willis & Demi Moore

With their matching jumpsuits, sleek hair and glasses, the two look more like twins than mother and daughter! "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," Willis joked on Instagram.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Madonna & Lourdes Leon

Pictured here in 2010, the pop icon's daughter is a fashionista just like her mama!

Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham

You'll get a kick out of how much the soccer star and his son look alike.

Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Lola Consuelos

The spunky morning show host celebrated her daughter's 14th birthday with this adorable pic. Look at that resemblance!

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke

Once upon a time in Hollywood...the Kill Bill actress twinned with her daughter on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter

Little Blue stole the show at the 2017 Grammys, and she's totally #twinning with her pops!

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Alison Sweeney & Megan Sanov

The Days of Our Lives star and her daughter get in the holiday spirit at Disney On Ice Presents Frozen at the Staples Center. 

Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp & Vanessa Paradis

The mother-daughter pair looked like virtual twinsies (especially with those matching bobs) at the Chanel fall-winter Haute Couture show in Paris.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Julianne Moore & Liv Freundlich

The Oscar-winner and her daughter both rock the red hair.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Robin Wright & Dylan Penn

The nearly identical stunning stars even dress the same!

Barry King/Getty Images
Lori Loughlin & Olivia Giannulli

The Fuller House star and her daughter are practically twins at the Summer TCA Press Tour. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Daniel Day-Lewis & Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

The Last of the Mohicans and Lincoln star's young adult son, whose mother is French actress Isabelle Adjani, made his big runway debut at 2015 Paris Fashion Week, walking into the Chanel show with Julianne Moore.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Gillian Anderson & Piper Maru Klotz

The two stunned on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford

If you didn't know better, you might've guessed they were sisters!

Fred Hayes/WireImage
Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks

This apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree!

Getty Images
Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer & Meryl Streep

Mammia Mia! You can certainly see the family resemblance.

Instagram
John Legend & Luna Legend

The EGOT winner posted this baby photo of himself, looking exactly like baby Luna on Oct. 6, 2017

Getty Images
Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn

This mother-daughter duo never fails to turn heads.

