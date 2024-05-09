Loungefly Just Dropped New Accessories Including Up’s 15th Anniversary Collection & More Fandom Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a fan of all things Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and so on, then you're very well aware of Loungefly's incredible fandom fashion, which includes all different types of accessories you can imagine (apparel too!) themed after your favorite characters. And while you've probably already spent hours shopping their adorable pet accessories and other drops, you might have yet to hear that they just recently added new May styles. One of them is Up's 15th anniversary collection, which we have to say, has to be one of the most adorable collections we've seen. Not only that, but there are also plenty of other fandom must-have accessories that have also recently dropped, like a Booyakasha! totally awesome Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vintage arcade-themed backpack or the highly anticipated Inside Out 2 merch.
So, what are you waiting for? Adventure is out there! Keep scrolling for Loungefly's latest May arrivals that are so adorable, they'll make you want to *add to cart* immediately.
Up 15th Anniversary Balloon House Stationery Mini Backpack Pencil Case
Embark on an adventure like Carl and Ellie with the Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th anniversary balloon house mini backpack pencil case, where their iconic home and vibrant balloons adorn the exterior. With ample space for your essentials and a sturdy lobster clip for convenience, carry the spirit of exploration wherever you go.
Up 15th Anniversary Adventure Book Lunchbox Stationery Journal
Capture the essence of love and adventure with the Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th anniversary adventure book lunchbox journal, featuring Ellie's cherished adventure book cover and whimsical illustrations inside. Perfect for documenting your travels, it includes vintage-themed sticky notes and ample space for your plans.
Up 15th Anniversary Kevin Card Holder
Explore new horizons with the Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th anniversary Kevin card holder, showcasing Kevin amidst lush foliage on the front and offering secure snaps, four card slots, and a clear ID slot on the back. Ideal for Wilderness Explorers, it keeps your essentials safe on every adventure.
Up 15th Anniversary Dug Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness
Transform your furry friend into everyone's favorite talking pup with the Loungefly Disney-Pixar Up 15th anniversary Dug cosplay mini backpack harness, featuring Dug's adorable likeness and communication collar detail. Complete with adjustable harness straps adorned with Dug's signature catchphrase and a sturdy leash attachment, this harness ensures your pet is stylishly equipped and ready for any adventure.
Inside Out Exclusive Anger Cosplay Light Up Glow Mini Backpack
Set your style ablaze with the Loungefly Pixar Inside Out Anger light-up cosplay mini backpack, featuring glowing flame details and light-up eyes for a fiery touch. Stay organized with hidden zipper pockets while making a bold statement wherever you go.
Inside Out 2 Core Memories All-Over Print Crossbody Bag
Experience all the emotions with the Loungefly Pixar Inside Out 2 core memories crossbody bag, featuring the faces of Anger, Joy, Fear, Disgust, Sadness, and Anxiety in vibrant circles against a sleek black backdrop, complete with an adjustable strap and front zipper pocket for your convenience.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 40th Anniversary Vintage Arcade Lenticular Glow Mini Backpack
Step into the arcade with this Loungefly Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 40th anniversary vintage arcade mini backpack, featuring an 80's game-inspired design with debossed controls, lenticular views, and glowing trim. Channel Leonardo's spirit with printed artwork inviting you to press start, while a hidden zipper pocket keeps your essentials secure for on-the-go gaming adventures.
The Lord of the Rings The One Ring Glow Mini Backpack
Prepare for an epic journey with the Loungefly Lord of the Rings The One Ring mini backpack, featuring the iconic One Ring gleaming with metallic details and a glowing Elvish inscription on the front pocket. With a red-tinted map of Middle Earth covering the exterior and the Eye of Sauron lurking on the back, this backpack is perfect for storing your quest essentials and keeping your belongings safe.
