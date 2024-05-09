Did Kim Kardashian Ask Netflix to Remove Tom Brady Roast Boos? Exec Says…

Watch : Kim Kardashian Roasts Tom Brady During Netflix Special

Netflix had a game plan when it came to Tom Brady's roast.

The company's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, explained the streaming platform's decision to omit booing during Kim Kardashian's routine for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

"Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts," Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published May 9, "whether that's subtitles, adding things or removing things that we can't do when it's streaming live."

During the May 5 broadcast version from The Kia Forum, the crowd erupted with boos before Kim could finish her first joke about Kevin Hart. The Ride Along actor ultimately chimed in to calm the audience for the SKIMS founder.

However, the finalized Netflix version omits the moment—noting it was "edited from a previous live stream"—and now goes straight into Kim's first joke.

As Robbie told THR, he recognizes those edits often change the experience, adding, "It's part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things."