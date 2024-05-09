Did Kim Kardashian Ask Netflix to Remove Tom Brady Roast Boos? Exec Says…

Netflix had a game plan when it came to Tom Brady's roast.
The company's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, explained the streaming platform's decision to omit booing during Kim Kardashian's routine for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.
"Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts," Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published May 9, "whether that's subtitles, adding things or removing things that we can't do when it's streaming live."
During the May 5 broadcast version from The Kia Forum, the crowd erupted with boos before Kim could finish her first joke about Kevin Hart. The Ride Along actor ultimately chimed in to calm the audience for the SKIMS founder.
However, the finalized Netflix version omits the moment—noting it was "edited from a previous live stream"—and now goes straight into Kim's first joke.
As Robbie told THR, he recognizes those edits often change the experience, adding, "It's part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things."
But he also emphasized that it's all industry standard and that Kim didn't ask for the booing to be removed.
Despite the uproar from the crowd, Kim didn't fumble her routine during the live show. In fact, she proved she had her game face as she poked fun at her own public scandals, dating rumors and Tom's life.
"I wasn't going to come tonight," The 43-year-old said. "But since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might. Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were. And I'd never say if we did or not—I'd just release the tape."
And she couldn't help but poke fun at her late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. working on the late O.J. Simpson's 1995 defense team.
"Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped former football players," Kim told Tom. "So I'm just here tonight to support you and celebrate you."