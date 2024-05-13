NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Sink Your Teeth Into Robert Pattinson's Unforgettable Year

Robert Pattinson turned 38 on May 13. Celebrate his birthday by looking back at the Twilight star's past year, including him and fiancée Suki Waterhouse welcoming their first child.

By Elyse Dupre May 13, 2024 4:00 AMTags
BirthdaysTwilightRobert PattinsonCelebritiesFeatures
Watch: Suki Waterhouse Reveals First Picture of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

Robert Pattinson has entered a new dawn.

Because on May 13, the Twilight alum turned 38. And if you were to tell him on his birthday last year what 37 would bring, you might need to preface it with, "Hold on tight, spider monkey." 

After all, Robert experienced quite a few personal milestones. Back in November, Suki Waterhouse confirmed at the Corona Capital music festival that the couple was expecting their first child together.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the audience while motioning towards her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

By the time there was a new moon (a.k.a. about a month later), reports spread that they had gotten engaged

And before you could say "Holy smokes, Batman," Robert and Suki welcomed their little one, with the Daisy Jones & The Six actress confirming their baby girl's birth in April.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I've had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," she noted to the crowd at Coachella. "I love amazing ladies, and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life." 

photos
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: Romance Rewind

But don't expect to hear too many details on their world as a family of three. Because while Suki, 32, and Robert have made a few joint public appearances over the course of their six-year relationship, they aren't really into the saga of having the spotlight on their personal lives.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," The Batman star explained to The Sunday Times in 2019. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

Instead, Robert tries to only be in front of the camera for his career—which also experienced several highs this past year. From promoting his 2025 movie Mickey 17 to 2023's The Boy and the Heron (which saw Robert lending his vocal talents for the English-language version) winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar, the actor had a lot of professional achievements.  

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Details Life With Adventure-Loving Daughter Monaco

3

Tom Brady Honors Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

And while it's been over a decade since Robert appeared in the Twilight films, fans will never let his role of Edward Cullen eclipse their memory. So in honor of his birthday, here's a look at where he and more stars from the franchise stand now.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA, Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

We'll just start with the 2022 Oscar nomination she received for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. But back in the '00s, in between making five blockbuster Twilight films, Stewart starred in smaller projects such as Adventureland and The Runaways, in which she played rocker Joan Jett.

Before the saga concluded with Breaking Dawn—Part 2 in 2012, Stewart was another force to be reckoned with in Snow White and the Huntsman, playing an armor-clad version of the Brothers Grimm-and-Disney heroine. A photograph of her sharing a tender moment (and nothing beyond that, she has since said) with her married director Rupert Sanders broke the Robsten-shipping hearts of the world (and preceded Sanders' divorce). But years after making up and breaking up again with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, she still thinks he's the greatest.

"We were together for years, that was my first [love]," she told Howard Stern in 2019.

Now, she's engaged to longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Summit Entertainment/Imprint Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA, Getty Images
Robert Pattinson

Perhaps even more so than Stewart, Pattinson has worked to distance himself from his star-making turn as the brooding vampire Edward Cullen—though he told E! News he would "always appreciate" what the Twilight franchise did for his career. 

He was the romantic lead in 2010's Remember Me and 2011's Water for Elephants, but after that he primarily stuck to the down-and-dirty depths of the human soul in the likes of Maps to The StarsThe RoverGood Time and 2019's The Lighthouse, in which it's just Pattinson, Willem Dafoe and some really sordid nightmares.

Then, of course, came The Batman, in which he played billionaire Bruce Wayne (albeit a moody, Kurt Cobain-influenced one) and the Caped Crusader himself. 

Following his notoriously public split from Stewart, Pattinson was engaged for awhile to FKA twigs. However, they broke up in 2017. Pattinson is now reportedly engaged to Suki Waterhouse, and they welcomed a baby girl in the spring of 2024. However, the couple keeps much of their relationship private.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," Pattinson explained his approach to dating as far out of the public eye as possible to the Sunday Times in 2019.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA, Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Taylor Lautner

After captivating the hearts of Team Jacob, the actor went the action hero route in the John Singleton-directed Abduction and showed off his comedic chops in Grown Ups 2 and the Netflix movie The Ridiculous 6, both with Adam Sandler.

On TV he starred in BBC Three's Cuckoo and the second season of Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy Scream Queens—where he met Billie Lourd, whom he dated until 2017

Lautner made it Instagram official with girlfriend Taylor Dome in 2018, and the pair announced their engagement in November. They then said "I do" during a stunning California wedding in November 2022.

Summit Entertainment/ Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA, Getty Images
Peter Facinelli

The Can't Hardly Wait star, who played vampire patriarch Dr. Carlisle Cullen, was already working on Nurse Jackie while filming Twilight, and he stayed with the Showtime series through its last season in 2015. Since then he's made a slew of indie films (including The Vanished, which he also wrote and directed) and been on American Odyssey, GleeSupergirl, S.W.A.T.FBI and the new Magnum P.I.. And in 2019 he starred as cult leader Keith Raniere in the ripped-from-the-headlines Lifetime movie Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter.

Facinelli has three daughters with ex-wife Jennie Garth and was previously engaged to Blindspot star Jaimie Alexander. On Jan. 2, 2020, his rep confirmed he had popped the question to Lily Ann Harrison while they were vacationing in Mexico for the holidays. They welcomed son Jack in the fall of 2022.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, Getty Images
Elizabeth Reaser

The actress who played vampire matriarch Esme Cullen blossomed on TV after the big-screen saga ended, showing up in The Good WifeTrue DetectiveMad MenLaw & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders and Manhunt. Her biggest splash since, however, has been starring on the binge-worthy Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House, and she joined the dystopia on the third season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

Outside of film and television, Reaser is also an accomplished stage actress. And though she keeps a tight lid on her private life, she revealed to Vogue in 2024 that she wed Bruce Gilbert.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA, Getty Images

Kellan Lutz

After his turn as the beefy Emmett Cullen, Lutz loaned his voice to the titular hero in 2013's animated Tarzan, then starred in The Legend of Hercules and was part of the younger generation of action heroes in The Expendables 3, both of which came out in 2014. Also that year, he reprised his role of Chris MacNess when The Comeback returned to HBO.

His recent movies include, Due Justice, Come Out Fighting and What Remains. He also starred on the FBI spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted.

In 2017, Lutz tied the knot with model and TV host Brittany Gonzales. Seven months after sharing she had suffered a pregnancy loss, the couple announced they were expecting. "Thank you all for lining with us, praying for us, supporting us," he shared. "We're so excited."

In Feb. 2021, they welcomed daughter Ashtyn. Son Kasen was born the following year.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, Getty Images
Ashley Greene

The 2009 Teen Choice Award winner for Choice Movie: Female Fresh Face played the ever-positive Alice Cullen. She's appeared in a number of films since the Twilight Saga, her biggest being 2019's Bombshell about the sexual harassment scandal that ended the career of Fox News president Roger Ailes. Greene played Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Abby Huntsman.

After roles on Rogue and the web series Step Up: High Water, she starred in 2019's Christmas on My Mind and 2020's The Charm Bracelet, both Hallmark Channel holiday movies.

In 2018, Greene married her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury in a private, star-studded ceremony in Northern California. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Kingsley, in 2022.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images
Nikki Reed

Twilight's Rosalie Hale continued to act in film and TV, enjoying recurring roles on Fox's Sleepy Hollow and V-Wars with husband Ian Somerhalder

After her four-year marriage to singer Paul McDonald ended, she married The Vampire Diaries star in 2015, and they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in 2017. About six years later, they added a baby boy to their family.

Reed is also the founder of sustainable jewelry line Bayou With Love and supplements brand The Absorption Company.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA, Getty Images
Jackson Rathbone

After being in the band 100 Monkeys from 2008 to 2012, the actor, who played Jasper Hale, continued doing TV and movies once the Twilight Saga ended. Still, he also focused on making more music, dropping a solo album called American Spirit Blues.

In one of those odd twists of fate that luckily turned out OK, Rathbone was aboard a Jetblue flight in 2014 that had to make an emergency landing after an engine explosion. He tweeted all about it, including how he and his wife since 2013, Sheila Hafsadi, and then-2-year-old son, Monroe, had to exit via the emergency slide.

He makes his home in Austin, Texas, with Sheila and their three children: Monroe, Presley and Felix.

A video he posted of himself on April 7, 2020 playing his guitar merited a comment from his Twilight sister Nikki Reed, who wrote, "Omg this made me miss you! Thinking of Portland and the many late nights watching you play 25 interments at once and totally in awe of your multi-tasking skills."

© Imprint Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press / Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Cam Gigandet

Revenge for the villainous tracker vampire James' demise is what drives the rest of the Twilight series action (that and a whole lot of romantic angst), so it could've been difficult for Gigandet to shake the association. But he pressed right on, appearing in a bunch of movies, most notably Easy A and Burlesque, and he was in the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven.

Recently, the actor appeared in the movies Outlaw Posse, Til Death Do Us Part and Two Sinners and a Mule.

Gigandet is also a father of three, daughters Everleigh and Armie and son Rekker, whom he shares with ex Dominique Geisendorff.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA, Getty Images
Rachelle Lefevre

The vengeful Victoria was played by Lefevre for two of the films before she was replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard—which Lefevre maintained came as a shock, but which Summit Entertainment insisted was due to the actress taking a role in an independent film that conflicted with their schedule.

"Never did I fathom I would lose the role over a 10-day overlap," Lefevre stated at the time.

Since then, the Canadian actress has done a bunch of TV work, including in the hit CBS series Under the Dome, based on the Stephen King book, which ran from 2013-2015.

Lefevre married chef Chris Crary in 2018 and they share two kids. "I used to joke I'd have to take up marathon running to stay married to him, because when he flirts with me he does it through food," the actress said on Rachael Ray in 2019 while promoting the Fox legal drama Proven Innocent.

Recently, Lefevre starred in the TV movies The Secrets of Bella Vista and Moriah's Lighthouse.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com; Getty Images
Bryce Dallas Howard

The star of The VillageManderlayLady in the Water, Kenneth Branagh's As You Like ItSpider-Man 3 and Terminator Salvation took over as Victoria for 2010's The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

After that, the daughter of director Ron Howard starred in The Help and 50/50 and signed up to kick off her heels in the Jurassic World franchise. She also had a memorable turn on the Black Mirror episode "Nosedive," co-starred in the Elton John biopic Rocketman and appeared in the spy caper Argylle with Henry Cavill.

The actress is married to Seth Gabel, and they share two children.

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA, Getty Images
Anna Kendrick

After playing Bella's a-little-bit-jealous pal Jessica Stanley in 2008's Twilight, Kendrick was nominated for a supporting actress Oscar for 2009's Up in the Air and ended up top-lining the Pitch Perfect franchise. The Broadway vet has seemingly done all the genres: movie musicals (The Last Five YearsInto the Woods), comedy (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Christmas (Noelle), action thriller (The Accountant), murder mystery (A Simple Favor) and animation (Trolls). She's also served as a producer, including for her 2022 film Alice, Darling.

What's more, Kendrick published her memoir, Scrappy Little Nobody, in 2016.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images
Christian Serratos

The actress who had a small role as Bella's kind friend Angela went on to more undead antics as Rosita on The Walking Dead and Becca on American Horror Story: Murder House. She also had the stage all to herself playing iconic Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla on Netflix's Selena: The Series.

Serratos is mom to a daughter with her longtime boyfriend, New Politics singer David Boyd.

Getty Images / Summit Entertainment
Dakota Fanning

The former child star joined The Twilight Saga in 2009, when she was 15, as Volturi member Jane and her career only blossomed from there. Highlights on the big screen since include American Pastoral, Ocean's 8 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and her TV credits include TNT's period crime drama The Alienist as well as Netflix's Ripley.

She also worked with her sister Elle Fanning, with them playing siblings in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel The Nightingale, set in France during World War II.

Summit Entertainment / Getty Images
Mackenzie Foy

Only 10 when she made her movie debut in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn–Part I as Edward and Bella's daughter Renesme, Foy went on to do voiceover work and be in The Conjuring, InterstellarThe Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Black Beauty. She is also an avid horseback rider and is involved with The Wild Beauty Foundation.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Details Life With Adventure-Loving Daughter Monaco

3

Tom Brady Honors Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

4

Olivia Munn Shares She Underwent a Hysterectomy Amid Cancer Battle

5

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit