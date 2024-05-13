Sink Your Teeth Into Robert Pattinson's Unforgettable Year

Robert Pattinson has entered a new dawn.
Because on May 13, the Twilight alum turned 38. And if you were to tell him on his birthday last year what 37 would bring, you might need to preface it with, "Hold on tight, spider monkey."
After all, Robert experienced quite a few personal milestones. Back in November, Suki Waterhouse confirmed at the Corona Capital music festival that the couple was expecting their first child together.
"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the audience while motioning towards her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."
By the time there was a new moon (a.k.a. about a month later), reports spread that they had gotten engaged.
And before you could say "Holy smokes, Batman," Robert and Suki welcomed their little one, with the Daisy Jones & The Six actress confirming their baby girl's birth in April.
"I don't know if some of you know, but I've had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," she noted to the crowd at Coachella. "I love amazing ladies, and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."
But don't expect to hear too many details on their world as a family of three. Because while Suki, 32, and Robert have made a few joint public appearances over the course of their six-year relationship, they aren't really into the saga of having the spotlight on their personal lives.
"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," The Batman star explained to The Sunday Times in 2019. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."
Instead, Robert tries to only be in front of the camera for his career—which also experienced several highs this past year. From promoting his 2025 movie Mickey 17 to 2023's The Boy and the Heron (which saw Robert lending his vocal talents for the English-language version) winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar, the actor had a lot of professional achievements.
And while it's been over a decade since Robert appeared in the Twilight films, fans will never let his role of Edward Cullen eclipse their memory. So in honor of his birthday, here's a look at where he and more stars from the franchise stand now.