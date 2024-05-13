Sink Your Teeth Into Robert Pattinson's Unforgettable Year

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Reveals First Picture of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

Robert Pattinson has entered a new dawn.

Because on May 13, the Twilight alum turned 38. And if you were to tell him on his birthday last year what 37 would bring, you might need to preface it with, "Hold on tight, spider monkey."

After all, Robert experienced quite a few personal milestones. Back in November, Suki Waterhouse confirmed at the Corona Capital music festival that the couple was expecting their first child together.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the audience while motioning towards her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

By the time there was a new moon (a.k.a. about a month later), reports spread that they had gotten engaged.

And before you could say "Holy smokes, Batman," Robert and Suki welcomed their little one, with the Daisy Jones & The Six actress confirming their baby girl's birth in April.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I've had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," she noted to the crowd at Coachella. "I love amazing ladies, and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."