Does Kris Jenner Plan to Ever Retire? She Says…

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Kris Jenner Wears All-White on Date Night With Corey Gamble

Expect to be keeping up with Kris Jenner for years to come.

In fact, the Kardashians star has no desire to slow down or retire from her life as a momager, revealing it's a trait she gets from her own mother, Mary Jo Campbell.

"My mom retired when she was 82," Kris said on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast May 9, "and she talks about her job every single day when we're together and she will say to me, 'Oh, my job kept me young and with purpose and with joy.'"

The 68-year-old is very aware that not only does her job keep her feeling young, but it's also keeping her sharp, "It gives you all sorts of different qualities in your life," she explained. "It's finding solutions for things. It's your organizational skills. It's your people skills. It's the love of life."

"It's having somewhere to go," Kris continued. "Getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love."