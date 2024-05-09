Does Kris Jenner Plan to Ever Retire? She Says…

Expect to be keeping up with Kris Jenner for years to come.
In fact, the Kardashians star has no desire to slow down or retire from her life as a momager, revealing it's a trait she gets from her own mother, Mary Jo Campbell.
"My mom retired when she was 82," Kris said on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast May 9, "and she talks about her job every single day when we're together and she will say to me, 'Oh, my job kept me young and with purpose and with joy.'"
The 68-year-old is very aware that not only does her job keep her feeling young, but it's also keeping her sharp, "It gives you all sorts of different qualities in your life," she explained. "It's finding solutions for things. It's your organizational skills. It's your people skills. It's the love of life."
"It's having somewhere to go," Kris continued. "Getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love."
Those skills are especially helpful when she has to play mediator among her daughters, like Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, whose recent feud played out on season four of The Kardashians.
"The last little argument that Kourtney and Kim had, it wasn't at all about jealousy or not wanting the other to do well," she explained. "I think one just thought that the other was stepping on toes of a business relationship that was being established and it was a business thing."
And Kris knows her daughters well enough to know exactly how to navigate those moments with them.
"Sometimes I just have to have days because it does get intense," she explained, "where I just go, 'I know Kourtney, can you believe?' and then you get on with Kim and you go, 'Kim, I know Kourtney's crazy.'"
But at the end of the day her girls "they always root for each other and want the best for each other. That, I am so proud of."
And doing what's best for her family is what keeps Kris laser focused and isn't slowing her down, even as she's privately been dealing with health issues.
"I had my scan," an emotional Kris told her daughters with boyfriend Corey Gamble at her side in the season five trailer for The Kardashians, released May 8. "They found a cyst and like a little tumor."
And while she didn't share more insight into her health, the clip suggests fans will see her journey play out when the series returns May 23.
