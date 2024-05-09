Baby Reindeer's Alleged Stalker Fiona Harvey Shares Her Side of the Story With Richard Gadd

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

"Martha" is telling her side of the story.

After writer/actor Richard Gadd shared his "true story" of being stalked by an older woman on the Netflix series Baby Reindeer, the woman who allegedly inspired the character Martha has come forward to share her truth.

Fiona Harvey denied that she was obsessed Gadd, saying the only "true facts" of the show are that she met him while he was working as a bartender at The Hawley Arms in London.

"He didn't offer me a cup of tea. Nobody gets anything free from The Hawley Arms," she said on a Piers Morgan Uncensored interview that aired May 9. "I was in for a meal with a drink of lemonade and I was very, very hungry. I'm diabetic, so very hungry."

According to the 58-year-old, Gadd interrupted her conversation with another barman. "It's pretty rude to interrupt," she said, "so he seemed to be obsessed with me from that moment onward."