You’ll Be Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo’s Reaction to Fan Who Got A Misspelled Tattoo of Her Lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo hopes this fan is okay.
After a fan showed off her misspelled tattoo—which referred to lyrics in Sour's outro track, "hope ur ok,"—Olivia couldn't hold back her reaction.
"This is your sign to ALWAYS double check the spelling before you get a tattoo," Grace Flemming, wrote in a May 7 TikTok, along with the caption, "Olivia pls change the lyrics or sumn to make me feel better."
The tattoo, which was supposed to read, "Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings," instead read, "Address the letters to the holes in my butterwings."
But at least the error earned recognition from Olivia, as she replied in the comments, "HAHAHA OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC I'M CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS."
And the Grammy winner—who recently announced her Asia and Australia legs for the Guts tour—has entertained her fans a lot with her recent online activity. In fact, to announce her latest shows, eagle-eyed fans speculated that she may have enlisted the help of boyfriend Louis Partridge to film a TikTok.
In the video, a man with a British accent sporting a bracelet just like one Louis has been spotted wearing, sneaks up on Olivia and names the cities for upcoming shows—at which point, tour dates appear as Olivia shouts, "When!"
Earlier on the tour, Olivia also participated in another trend on the video app by mimicking a popular Nicole Kidman AMC commercial. As the "Vampire" singer walks around an empty arena after one of her shows, she mouths the words to the Big Little Lies actress' popular theater soliloquy in a March TikTok.
@grraceflemming olivia pls change the lyrics officially or sumn to make me feel better ??#oliviarodrigo #hopeurok #sour #tattoo @Olivia Rodrigo #greenscreen ? OG THE PASTELS - Kneely_Knight
And among the many fans who loved the video was Nicole herself.
"You just won me some major points with my girls!" The Oscar winner—who shares kids Bella, 31, Connor, 29 with ex Tom Cruise as well as daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with husband Keith Urban—wrote in an Instagram Story back in March. "Adore you @OliviaRodrigo xx."