You’ll Be Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo’s Reaction to Fan Who Got A Misspelled Tattoo of Her Lyrics

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo GLAMBOT: BTS at 2024 Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo hopes this fan is okay.

After a fan showed off her misspelled tattoo—which referred to lyrics in Sour's outro track, "hope ur ok,"—Olivia couldn't hold back her reaction.

"This is your sign to ALWAYS double check the spelling before you get a tattoo," Grace Flemming, wrote in a May 7 TikTok, along with the caption, "Olivia pls change the lyrics or sumn to make me feel better."

The tattoo, which was supposed to read, "Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings," instead read, "Address the letters to the holes in my butterwings."

But at least the error earned recognition from Olivia, as she replied in the comments, "HAHAHA OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC I'M CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS."

And the Grammy winner—who recently announced her Asia and Australia legs for the Guts tour—has entertained her fans a lot with her recent online activity. In fact, to announce her latest shows, eagle-eyed fans speculated that she may have enlisted the help of boyfriend Louis Partridge to film a TikTok.