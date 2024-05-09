Looking for Unbeatable Home Deals? Run To Pottery Barn’s Sale, Where You’ll Score up to 60% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I don't know about you, but my dream home looks like a Pottery Barn store. I don't know how they do it but, somehow, they manage to seamlessly combine modern and traditional aesthetics to create a cute and cozy vibe that is simply timeless. In fact, every time I walk into one of their stores, I'm tempted to buy everything (although my wallet advises otherwise). That's why I always keep an eye out for Pottery Barn sales so I can indulge without breaking the bank.
And it just so happens they're having a sale right now and you'll be able to score up to 60% off everything from patio furniture to rustic planters, chic decor and stylish glassware. Not to mention, they're also offering free shipping on thousands of items. I still won't be able to buy up the whole store, but at least I can satisfy my craving for a Pottery Barn inspired home by incorporating a few of their amazing pieces into my space. And with up to 60% off, you should do the same. Whether you want some margarita glasses that won't shatter during summertime parties, an outdoor umbrella to keep cool by the pool, or stunning tray to serve hors d'oeuvres, you need to shop Pottery Barn's sale to update your home for less.
Bobble Knit Throw Blanket
Keep cozy with this knit throw blanket, which is lightweight yet incredibly warm. Available in two colors, this blanket adds the perfect amount of texture and interest to your sofa.
Bella Patterned Raised Planters with Gold Stand - Set of 2
This set of two planters features a textured base (which is available in two colors) and glamorous gold legs. Pair them together or scatter them around your home or patio.
Happy Hour Acrylic Margarita Glasses
Summer and margaritas go hand in hand, so it only makes sense to snag this set of four margarita glasses. While they look like glass, they're actually made from durable acrylic, which means you don't have to worry about accidentally shattering them, whether you're drinking in or outdoors.
Medina Stoneware Multi Condiment Server
Inspired by traditional Moroccan tiles, this tray is designed with four compartments to serve a number of different condiments or appetizers. The blue and white pattern is so pretty, you'll want to display the tray once the party is over.
10' Rectangular Outdoor Patio Umbrella
This oversized outdoor umbrella will help you stay cool during the summer by keeping you out of the sun. You can place it over a patio table or by some lounge chairs. Plus, it comes in so many colors.
Miramar Handwoven Rattan Wine Chiller
This ceramic wine chiller is wrapped in white washed rattan for a beachy, bohemian feel. Not only will it keep your wine cool, but it also makes a great centerpiece.
Halldale Terracotta Vase Collection
Add an earthy feel to your home by placing plants and flowers into these terracotta vases with a weathered feel. There are five different sizes and styles to choose from.
Shell Shaped Pillow
Bring the beach vibes home with this shell-shaped pillow, which is adorned with delicate embroidery and made from soft cotton.
Heritage Silver 4-Piece Bar Tools Set
This sleek and modern bar set includes all the tools you need to create tasty cocktails. Made from polished stainless steel, this set includes a jigger, spoon, bottle opener, knife, and a stand to store them all.
