Proof Emma Stone Doesn’t Have Bad Blood With Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn

Watch : Emma Stone Earns a Credit on Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department

For Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn will always be a favourite.

Even though the two-time Oscar winner's BFF Taylor Swift and Joe broke up in April 2023 after six years of dating, Emma still has mad love for her Kinds of Kindness costar.

"I love Joe," Emma said, per People, in a press release for the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film. "We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."

In fact, Emma's relationship with Joe stretches back almost as long as his relationship with Taylor, having also worked with him on Yorgos' 2018 film The Favourite.

But even though the "Cruel Summer" singer has said so long London and left her time with Joe behind, her relationship with Emma is as enchanted as ever. After all, the two have been friends since meeting at Hollywood Life's Young Hollywood Awards in 2008.