Proof Emma Stone Doesn’t Have Bad Blood With Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn

For Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn will always be a favourite.
Even though the two-time Oscar winner's BFF Taylor Swift and Joe broke up in April 2023 after six years of dating, Emma still has mad love for her Kinds of Kindness costar.
"I love Joe," Emma said, per People, in a press release for the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film. "We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."
In fact, Emma's relationship with Joe stretches back almost as long as his relationship with Taylor, having also worked with him on Yorgos' 2018 film The Favourite.
But even though the "Cruel Summer" singer has said so long London and left her time with Joe behind, her relationship with Emma is as enchanted as ever. After all, the two have been friends since meeting at Hollywood Life's Young Hollywood Awards in 2008.
"I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear," the La La Land star explained to MTV News in 2010. "And then we started talking and hanging out."
More recently, Taylor had a gorgeous reaction to Emma's Golden Globes win for the actress' third collaboration with Yorgos, Poor Things. And when Emma was asked about the sweet moment, she took the opportunity to make a joke—and a sweet nod to their long friendship.
"What an a--hole am I right?" Emma teased, as seen in a video shared to social media from the January 7 event. "No, I've known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there."
And after almost two decades of friendship, the talented duo recently crossed off a new milestone—professional collaboration. Indeed, Emma is listed as a collaborator on The Tortured Poets Department track "Florida!!!" under her birth name, Emily Jean Stone.
For more on the meaning behind the song, as well as the many other easter eggs scattered throughout The Tortured Poets Department, keep reading.