JoJo Siwa's Massive Transformations Earn Her a Spot at the Top of the Pyramid

We should've know better.
Because after watching JoJo Siwa grow up right before our eyes on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms, we should have known that one day the singer would ultimately ditch her signature ponytail and bedazzled bows for a more mature look.
While it was a long time coming, that day officially came in March of this year. "The following content is not made for children," the 20-year-old shared in a series of Instagram posts at the time, "and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."
And let it be known, the Dancing with the Stars alum—she and partner Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex duo—is not disturbed or offended by what anyone thinks.
"People are afraid of things they don't know," the "KARMA" singer exclusively told E! News last month. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."
"Creating art is such a special, special thing," she continued, "and I'm very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art."
The So You Think You Can Dance judge is also very lucky she can count Lil Nas X and Meghan Trainor as supporters.
As she put it, "The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, 'Wait, actually what I'm doing is right' is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"
In this adult era, she finally feels like herself. "Every day, my happiness is larger," she shared. "And every day, my confidence is larger. And every day, a thrill is bigger."
Now, have a thrill and read on to witness her evolution through the years...