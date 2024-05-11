JoJo Siwa's Massive Transformations Earn Her a Spot at the Top of the Pyramid

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak Share How 'Dance Moms' Trauma Bonded the Cast

We should've know better.

Because after watching JoJo Siwa grow up right before our eyes on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms, we should have known that one day the singer would ultimately ditch her signature ponytail and bedazzled bows for a more mature look.

While it was a long time coming, that day officially came in March of this year. "The following content is not made for children," the 20-year-old shared in a series of Instagram posts at the time, "and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

And let it be known, the Dancing with the Stars alum—she and partner Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex duo—is not disturbed or offended by what anyone thinks.

"People are afraid of things they don't know," the "KARMA" singer exclusively told E! News last month. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."