NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

JoJo Siwa's Massive Transformations Earn Her a Spot at the Top of the Pyramid

From bedazzled bows on Dance Moms to a punk rock look in her new adult era, see how JoJo Siwa has grown up through the years in photos.

By EOL Stuff May 11, 2024 3:00 PMTags
Red CarpetTransformationJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak Share How 'Dance Moms' Trauma Bonded the Cast

We should've know better.

Because after watching JoJo Siwa grow up right before our eyes on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms, we should have known that one day the singer would ultimately ditch her signature ponytail and bedazzled bows for a more mature look.

While it was a long time coming, that day officially came in March of this year. "The following content is not made for children," the 20-year-old shared in a series of Instagram posts at the time, "and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

And let it be known, the Dancing with the Stars alum—she and partner Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex duo—is not disturbed or offended by what anyone thinks.

"People are afraid of things they don't know," the "KARMA" singer exclusively told E! News last month. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."

photos
Dance Moms: Where Are They Now?

"Creating art is such a special, special thing," she continued, "and I'm very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art."

Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Lifetime

The So You Think You Can Dance judge is also very lucky she can count Lil Nas X and Meghan Trainor as supporters.

As she put it, "The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, 'Wait, actually what I'm doing is right' is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"

In this adult era, she finally feels like herself. "Every day, my happiness is larger," she shared. "And every day, my confidence is larger. And every day, a thrill is bigger."

Now, have a thrill and read on to witness her evolution through the years...

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit

2

Young Sheldon Kills Off Beloved Cast Member During Final Season

3

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

Twitter

September 2013

JoJo Siwa made her reality TV debut at age 9 while competing on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

May 2015

JoJo celebrated the launch of Abby Lee Dance Company LA's VIP Grand Opening. 

David Livingston/Getty Images

May 2015

She rocked a glam jumpsuit at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

March 2017

JoJo accepted the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

March 2018

She proved the sun never sets on a badass with her shades at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

July 2018

Batter up: JoJo donned a classic baseball outfit at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

August 2018

She showed off her signature style at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. 

Instagram

March 2019

Even Kim Kardashian and North West keep up with the teen idol.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

April 2019

JoJo's star-studded Sweet 16 included a special visit from the Kardashian-Jenner family, with North and Penelope Disick fan-girling over the birthday girl. 

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock

September 2019

JoJo belted her heart out while on tour.

Instagram

November 2019

JoJo spent her Thanksgiving giving back.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

February 2020

The Dance Moms alum was all smiles at the Lakers game.

Instagram

March 2020

It was a party in the U.S.A when JoJo and Miley Cyrus hung out.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX

March 2020

Who's under that T-Rex? JoJo showed off her singing chops on The Masked Singer

Twitter

January 2021

JoJo came out on Instagram in 2020, wearing a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." 

Instagram

June 2021

Later that year, she and then-girlfriend Kylie Prew celebrated Pride together.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

September 2021

JoJo performed onstage during a screening for her Paramount+ original movie The J Team.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

October 2021

Making history as the first same-sex Dancing With the Stars pair, JoJo competed with partner Jenna Johnson on season 30 of the reality competition series.

Instagram / JoJo Siwa

April 2022

She said bye, bye, bye bye to her signature ponytail.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

July 2023

JoJo got inked during an outing with outing with Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. For her first tattoo, she got the number 1031 behind her right ear in reference to her 2019 to 2022 D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert series.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD

March 2024

The singer teased her next project might not be suitable for all ages

"The following content is not made for children," she shared in a series of cryptic Instagram posts, "and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

April 2024

JoJo debuted her more mature look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, rocking dark makeup and an edgy costume from her "Karma" music video.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit

2

Young Sheldon Kills Off Beloved Cast Member During Final Season

3

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

4

Deborra-Lee Furness Shares Personal Evolution After Hugh Jackman Split

5

Idea of You Actor Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Sexuality