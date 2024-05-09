Girlfriend of Surfer Found Dead in Mexico Shares His Gut-Wrenching Final Voicemail

Watch : Murdered Surfer Callum Robinson's Last Voicemail to Girlfriend: "Just Thinking About You"

The girlfriend of slain Australian surfer Callum Robinson is expressing her grief.

Days after Callum, his brother Jake Robinson and friend Jack Carter Rhoad were found dead in Baja California, Mexico, Emily Horwath reflected on their life together and revealed what he told her in his final message.

"Happy Tuesday. Good morning. It's 11:11 and I'm just thinking about you. Just wanted to drop you a quick message and say, hello, baby," Callum says in the voice message, featured on Instagram Stories alongside of photo of him holding a cup of coffee on the beach. "Hope you're having a phenomenal start to your day. I, um, I'm sending a big grin on your face for some reason today. I hope you're full of positivity and smiles. Cheers baby. Miss ya."

Alongside the voicemail, she wrote, "That's exactly who you were. Positivity and smiles."

In her Instagram Stories highlights, she also posted photos and videos of her and Callum together, including of him getting a pedicure.

"Cal always got pedicures with me and we'd put smiley faces on his big toes," she recalled. "I called them his happy hoovers. Even his toes were happy."