Girlfriend of Surfer Found Dead in Mexico Shares His Gut-Wrenching Final Voicemail

The girlfriend of slain Australian surfer Callum Robinson is expressing her grief.
Days after Callum, his brother Jake Robinson and friend Jack Carter Rhoad were found dead in Baja California, Mexico, Emily Horwath reflected on their life together and revealed what he told her in his final message.
"Happy Tuesday. Good morning. It's 11:11 and I'm just thinking about you. Just wanted to drop you a quick message and say, hello, baby," Callum says in the voice message, featured on Instagram Stories alongside of photo of him holding a cup of coffee on the beach. "Hope you're having a phenomenal start to your day. I, um, I'm sending a big grin on your face for some reason today. I hope you're full of positivity and smiles. Cheers baby. Miss ya."
Alongside the voicemail, she wrote, "That's exactly who you were. Positivity and smiles."
In her Instagram Stories highlights, she also posted photos and videos of her and Callum together, including of him getting a pedicure.
"Cal always got pedicures with me and we'd put smiley faces on his big toes," she recalled. "I called them his happy hoovers. Even his toes were happy."
She also shared snaps of Callum hanging from a tree by a beach and partying with her and friends as well as images of the two vacationing together.
"For holidays/birthdays, Cal and I always bought each other experiences that we could share together," she explained. "For Christmas he gifted me a bridge climb and zip line. Knowing my fear of heights, he always tried to push me outside of my comfort to enjoy things I would never do on my own. But on our last trip, he didn't stop there, he had us climbing into underground caves."
Emily said they did all this "while being able to constantly laugh through life and not take it so seriously."
"This man changed my life in ways that I can't even put into words," she added. "I don't yet understand a world without him and his energy in it. I feel so grateful to have loved him. Tell your people you love them. Live life to the fullest every day. Be kind to others. Laugh uncontrollably. Don't let the small stuff bother you. You lead with positivity. And live like Cal."
The bodies of Callum, Jake and Jack—along with the body of an unnamed fourth person—were found with gunshot wounds to the head inside a deep well not far from their campsite south of Ensenada, local authorities said May 5, per NBC News, more than a week after they were reported missing.
Baja California prosecutors said at a press conference that same day that the motive for the killings was carjacking. Three days later, they announced, according to CNN, that a suspect has been indicted on a charge of forced disappearance in relation to the men's deaths.
E! News has reached out to the Baja California Attorney General's Office for comment and has not heard back.
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)